California BanCorp Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

OAKLAND, Calif., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California BanCorp (NASDAQ: CALB), whose subsidiary is California Bank of Commerce, announced today its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023.

The Company reported net income of $5.4 million for the second quarter of 2023, representing a decrease of $11,000, or 0%, compared to $5.5 million for the first quarter of 2023 and an increase of $1.2 million, or 28%, compared to $4.2 million in the second quarter of 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net income was $10.9 million representing an increase of $3.0 million, or 38%, compared to $7.9 million for the same period in 2022.    

Diluted earnings per share of $0.65 for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $0.64 for the first quarter of 2023 and $0.51 for the second quarter of 2022.   For the six months ended June 30, 2023, diluted earnings per share of $1.29 compared to $0.94 for the same period in 2022.

“We executed well in the second quarter and continued to generate strong financial performance with our return on average assets remaining above 1% while maintaining a prudent approach to risk management with a high level of capital, liquidity and reserves,” said Steven Shelton, Chief Executive Officer of California BanCorp. “We continued to see good stability in our deposit base and noninterest-bearing deposits remained above 40% of our total deposits, which reflects the strength of our relationship-oriented approach and the loyalty of the client base we have built. Due to the stability in our deposit base, we were able to repay the borrowings we added towards the end of the first quarter, which helped limit the amount of compression that we had in our net interest margin and support profitability. We also maintained disciplined expense control, which enabled us to continue realizing more operating leverage and improve our efficiency ratio.”

“Given our conservative approach in the current environment, we expect our balance sheet to be relatively flat over the remainder of the year. However, given the strength of the franchise we have built and the reputation we have developed for providing a superior level of service and expertise, we continue to believe that we have good opportunities to continue adding deposit relationships with high quality commercial clients. While we will continue to maintain disciplined expense control, our strong financial performance enables us to continue to make investments in our technology platform, including our treasury management solutions, that will further enhance our level of client service and improve our ability to add new client relationships. We believe these investments will help us to continue growing our client base, add more scale and improve our efficiencies, and further increase the value of our franchise,” said Mr. Shelton.

Financial Highlights:

Profitability - three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to March 31, 2023

  • Net income of $5.4 million and $0.65 per diluted share, compared to $5.5 million and $0.64 per diluted share, respectively.
  • Revenue of $19.8 million decreased $83,000, or 0%, compared to $19.9 million for the first quarter of 2023.
  • Net interest income of $18.6 million decreased $111,000, or 1%, compared to $18.8 million for the first quarter of 2023.
  • Provision for credit losses of $444,000 increased $86,000, or 24%, from $358,000 for the first quarter of 2023.
  • Non-interest income of $1.1 million remained consistent with the first quarter of 2023.
  • Non-interest expense, excluding capitalized loan origination costs, of $12.3 million decreased $197,000, or 2%, compared to $12.5 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Profitability - six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to June 30, 2022

  • Net income of $10.9 million and $1.29 per diluted share, compared to $7.9 million and $0.94 per diluted share, respectively.
  • Revenue of $39.6 million increased $4.9 million, or 14%, compared to $34.7 million in the prior year.
  • Net interest income of $37.4 million increased $6.7 million, or 22%, compared to $30.7 million for the same period in the prior year.
  • Provision for credit losses of $802,000 decreased $1.1 million, or 57%, from $1.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022.
  • Non-interest income of $2.2 million decreased $1.7 million, or 43%, from $3.9 million for the same period in the prior year.
  • Non-interest expense, excluding capitalized loan origination costs, of $24.8 million increased $1.0 million, or 4%, compared to $23.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Financial Position – June 30, 2023 compared to March 31, 2023

  • Total assets decreased by $45.1 million, or 2%, to $2.01 billion; average total assets increased by $9.6 million to $1.98 billion.
  • Total gross loans decreased by $33.6 million, or 2%, to $1.58 billion.  
  • Total deposits increased by $20.7 million, or 1%, to $1.74 billion.
  • Excluding junior subordinated debt securities, the Company had no other borrowings outstanding compared to $75.0 million at March 31, 2023.
  • Capital ratios remain healthy with a tier I leverage ratio of 9.01%, tier I capital ratio of 9.07% and total risk-based capital ratio of 12.73%.
  • Tangible book value per share of $21.09 increased by $0.61, or 3%.

Net Interest Income and Margin:

Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was $18.6 million, a decrease of $111,000 or 1%, from $18.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and an increase of $2.4 million, or 15%, from $16.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The decrease in net interest income from the first quarter of 2023 was a result of lower net interest margin. The increase in net interest income compared to the second quarter of 2022 was primarily attributable to the growth of the loan portfolio and an increase in net interest margin.    

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $37.4 million, an increase of $6.7 million, or 22% over $30.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The increase in net interest income was primarily attributable to an increase in interest income as the result of a more favorable mix of earning assets combined with higher yields on those assets.

The Company’s net interest margin for the second quarter of 2023 was 3.93%, compared to 4.02% for the first quarter of 2023 and 3.65% for the same period in 2022. The decrease in margin compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to an increase in the cost of deposits and other borrowings. The increase in margin from the same period last year was primarily the result of a more favorable mix of earning assets combined with higher yields, partially offset by an increase in cost of deposits.  

The Company’s net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was 3.98% compared to 3.42% for the same period in 2022.   The increase in margin compared to prior year was primarily due to loan growth and increased yields on earnings assets, partially offset by an increase in the cost of deposits and other borrowings.

Non-Interest Income:

The Company’s non-interest income for the quarters ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022 was $1.1 million, $1.1 million and $1.4 million, respectively. The decrease in non-interest income from the second quarter of 2022 was primarily due to a decrease in service charges and other fee income.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, non-interest income of $2.2 million compared to $3.9 million for the same period of 2022. The decrease in non-interest income from prior year was the result of a decrease in service charges and loan related fees and a gain recognized in the first quarter of 2022 on the sale of a portion of our solar loan portfolio.

Net interest income and non-interest income comprised total revenue of $19.8 million, $19.9 million, and $17.6 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively. Total revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 was $39.6 million and $34.7 million, respectively.

Non-Interest Expense:

The Company’s non-interest expense for the quarters ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022 was $11.6 million, $11.8 million, and $10.8 million, respectively. The increase in non-interest expense from the second quarter of 2022 was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits related to investments to support the continued growth of the business, partially offset by a reduction in capitalized loan origination costs. Excluding capitalized loan origination costs, non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2023, the first quarter of 2023 and the second quarter of 2022 was $12.3 million, $12.5 million, and $11.9 million, respectively.

Non-interest expense of $23.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 increased by $1.7 million, or 8%, compared to $21.7 million for the same period of 2022. Excluding capitalized loan origination costs, non-interest expense was $24.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and $23.8 million for the same period in 2022 which reflects investment in infrastructure to support the continued growth of the Company.
  
The Company’s efficiency ratio, the ratio of non-interest expense to revenues, was 58.66%, 59.62%, and 61.41% for the quarters ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, the Company’s efficiency ratio was 59.14% and 62.68%, respectively.

Balance Sheet:

Total assets of $2.01 billion as of June 30, 2023, represented a decrease of $45.1 million, or 2%, compared to $2.05 billion at March 31, 2023 and an increase of $120.3 million, or 6%, compared to $1.89 billion at June 30, 2022.   The decrease in total assets from the prior quarter was primarily the result of a modest reduction in line utilization in our commercial loan portfolio. Compared to the same period in the prior year, total assets increased primarily due to strong loan growth in the commercial and real estate portfolios.

Total gross loans decreased by $33.6 million, or 2%, to $1.58 billion at June 30, 2023, from $1.62 billion at March 31, 2023 and increased by $83.3 million, or 6%, compared to $1.50 billion at June 30, 2022. During the second quarter of 2023, the reduction in gross loans was primarily the result of commercial loans decreasing by $34.2 million, or 5%. Compared to the same period in the prior year, commercial loans increased by $32.7 million, or 6%, and real estate other loans increased by $61.8 million, or 8%, primarily due to organic growth. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in SBA loans of $8.4 million, or 63%, primarily due to PPP loan forgiveness.

Total deposits increased by $20.7 million, or 1%, to $1.74 billion at June 30, 2023 from $1.72 billion at March 31, 2023, and increased by $186.2 million, or 12%, from $1.55 billion at June 30, 2022. The increase in total deposits from the end of the first quarter of 2023 was primarily due to an increase in money market and savings deposits of $16.8 million.   Compared to the same period last year, the increase in total deposits was primarily concentrated in time deposits as a result of higher balances of short-term brokered certificates of deposits which were added to temporarily increase liquidity. Non-interest bearing deposits, primarily commercial business operating accounts, represented 42.7% of total deposits at June 30, 2023, compared to 43.1% at March 31, 2023 and 46.1% at June 30, 2022.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had no outstanding borrowings, excluding junior subordinated debt securities, compared to $75.0 million at March 31, 2023 and $100.0 million at June 30, 2022. The decrease in borrowings during the second quarter of 2023 compared to the prior periods was primarily due to increased liquidity generated from the deposit portfolio.

Asset Quality:

The provision for credit losses on loans decreased to $340,000 for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $464,000 for the first quarter of 2023, and $925,000 for the second quarter of 2022. The Company did not have any loan charge-offs or recoveries during the second quarter of 2023, a loan charge-off of $247,000, or 0.02% of gross loans, and no recoveries during the first quarter of 2023, and no loan charge-offs or recoveries during the second quarter of 2022.  

Non-performing assets (“NPAs”) to total assets of 0.01% at June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023 compared to 0.03% at June 30, 2022, with non-performing loans of $181,000, $222,000 and $549,000, respectively, on those dates.

The allowance for credit losses on loans increased by $340,000 to $15.7 million, or 0.99% of total loans, at June 30, 2023, compared to $15.4 million, or 0.95% of total loans, at March 31, 2023 and $16.0 million, or 1.06% of total loans, at June 30, 2022. On January 1, 2023, the Company adopted the new current expected credit losses (CECL) standard. The Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was 0.95% upon adoption on January 1, 2023 compared to 1.07% at December 31, 2022.

The allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments increased by $156,000 to $1.9 million, or 0.31% of total unfunded loan commitments, at June 30, 2023, compared to $1.7 million, or 0.29% of total unfunded loan commitments, at March 31, 2023 and $430,000, or 0.7% of total unfunded loan commitments at June 30, 2022. The Company’s allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments was 0.28% upon the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2023 compared to 0.07% at December 31, 2022.

Capital Adequacy:

At June 30, 2023, shareholders’ equity totaled $184.2 million compared to $178.6 million at March 31, 2023 and $158.7 million one year ago. As a result, the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio, tier I capital ratio and tier I leverage ratio of 12.73%, 9.07%, and 9.01%, respectively, were all above the regulatory standards for “well-capitalized” institutions of 10.00%, 8.00% and 5.00% respectively.

“Our strong financial performance and prudent balance sheet management resulted in an increase in all of our capital ratios and a 3% increase in our tangible book value per share during the second quarter,” said Thomas A. Sa, President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of California BanCorp. “We also continue to have exceptional asset quality with non-performing assets remaining at just 0.01% of total assets.  Further, our exposure to investor office commercial real estate, excluding medical offices, sits at just 4.0% of total loans, with no exposure in downtown San Francisco. With our high level of capital and liquidity, stable deposit base, strong asset quality, and well managed interest rate sensitivity, we believe we are well positioned to effectively manage through the current challenging environment and create long-term value for our shareholders.”

About California BanCorp:

California BanCorp, the parent company for California Bank of Commerce, offers a broad range of commercial banking services to closely held businesses and professionals located throughout Northern California. The Company’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select marketplace under the symbol CALB. For more information on California BanCorp, please visit our webite at www.californiabankofcommerce.com.

CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - PROFITABILITY
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
                
      Change    Change
QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS: Q2 2023 Q1 2023 $ %  Q2 2022 $ %
                
Interest income $27,172  $25,539  $1,633  6%  $17,706  $9,466  53%
Interest expense  8,526   6,782   1,744  26%   1,483   7,043  475%
    Net interest income  18,646   18,757   (111) -1%   16,223   2,423  15%
                
Provision for credit losses  444   358   86  24%   925   (481) -52%
    Net interest income after               
      provision for credit losses  18,202   18,399   (197) -1%   15,298   2,904  19%
                
Non-interest income  1,135   1,107   28  3%   1,394   (259) -19%
Non-interest expense  11,603   11,843   (240) -2%   10,819   784  7%
    Income before income taxes  7,734   7,663   71  1%   5,873   1,861  32%
                
Income tax expense  2,294   2,212   82  4%   1,629   665  41%
    Net income $5,440  $5,451  $(11) -0%  $4,244  $1,196  28%
                
Diluted earnings per share $0.65  $0.64  $0.01  2%  $0.51  $0.14  27%
                
Net interest margin  3.93%  4.02% -9 Basis Points   3.65% +28 Basis Points
                
Efficiency ratio  58.66%  59.62% -96 Basis Points   61.41% -275 Basis Points
                
                
                
                
    Change       
YEAR-TO-DATE HIGHLIGHTS: Q2 2023 Q2 2022 $ %       
                
Interest income $52,711  $33,630  $19,081  57%       
Interest expense  15,308   2,881   12,427  431%       
    Net interest income  37,403   30,749   6,654  22%       
                
Provision for loan losses  802   1,875   (1,073) -57%       
    Net interest income after               
      provision for loan losses  36,601   28,874   7,727  27%       
                
Non-interest income  2,242   3,928   (1,686) -43%       
Non-interest expense  23,446   21,735   1,711  8%       
    Income before income taxes  15,397   11,067   4,330  39%       
                
Income tax expense  4,506   3,150   1,356  43%       
    Net income $10,891  $7,917  $2,974  38%       
                
Diluted earnings per share $1.29  $0.94  $0.35  37%       
                
Net interest margin  3.98%  3.42% +56 Basis Points       
                
Efficiency ratio  59.14%  62.68% -354 Basis Points       


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - FINANCIAL POSITION
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
                
      Change    Change
PERIOD-END HIGHLIGHTS: Q2 2023 Q1 2023 $ %  Q2 2022 $ %
                
Total assets $2,005,646  $2,050,774  $(45,128) -2%  $1,885,352  $120,294 6%
Gross loans  1,583,631   1,617,263   (33,632) -2%   1,500,379   83,252 6%
Deposits  1,738,296   1,717,610   20,686  1%   1,552,139   186,157 12%
Tangible equity  176,783   171,099   5,684  3%   151,251   25,532 17%
                
Tangible book value per share $21.09  $20.48  $0.61  3%  $18.19  $2.90 16%
                
Tangible equity / total assets  8.81%  8.34% +47 Basis Points   8.02% +79 Basis Points
Gross loans / total deposits  91.10%  94.16% -306 Basis Points   96.67% -557 Basis Points
Noninterest-bearing deposits /           
    total deposits  42.69%  43.12% -43 Basis Points   46.09% -340 Basis Points
                
                
                
                
QUARTERLY AVERAGE     Change    Change
HIGHLIGHTS: Q2 2023 Q1 2023 $ %  Q2 2022 $ %
                
Total assets $1,983,877  $1,974,285  $9,592  0%  $1,864,196  $119,681 6%
Total earning assets  1,900,918   1,893,940   6,978  0%   1,783,017   117,901 7%
Gross loans  1,577,529   1,582,332   (4,803) -0%   1,464,922   112,607 8%
Deposits  1,684,008   1,699,930   (15,922) -1%   1,567,412   116,596 7%
Tangible equity  175,783   169,454   6,329  4%   150,176   25,607 17%
                
Tangible equity / total assets  8.86%  8.58% +28 Basis Points   8.06% +80 Basis Points
Gross loans / total deposits  93.68%  93.08% +60 Basis Points   93.46% +50 Basis Points
Noninterest-bearing deposits /           
    total deposits  42.65%  42.88% -23 Basis Points   46.86% -421 Basis Points
                
                
                
                
YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE     Change       
HIGHLIGHTS: Q2 2023 Q2 2022 $ %       
                
Total assets $1,979,107  $1,896,191  $82,916  4%       
Total earning assets  1,897,448   1,814,448   83,000  5%       
Gross loans  1,579,917   1,418,315   161,602  11%       
Deposits  1,691,925   1,609,478   82,447  5%       
Tangible equity  172,636   148,115   24,521  17%       
                
Tangible equity / total assets  8.72%  7.81% +91 Basis Points       
Gross loans / total deposits  93.38%  88.12% +526 Basis Points       
Noninterest-bearing deposits /             
    total deposits  42.76%  45.85% -309 Basis Points       
                


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - ASSET QUALITY
(Dollars in Thousands)
           
           
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES (LOANS):06/30/23 03/31/23 12/31/22 09/30/22 06/30/22
           
           
Balance, beginning of period $15,382  $17,005  $16,555  $15,957  $15,032 
CECL adjustment  -   (1,840)  -   -   - 
Provision for credit losses, quarterly  340   464   1,100   800   925 
Charge-offs, quarterly  -   (247)  (650)  (202)  - 
Recoveries, quarterly  -   -   -   -   - 
Balance, end of period $15,722  $15,382  $17,005  $16,555  $15,957 
           
           
           
           
NONPERFORMING ASSETS: 06/30/23 03/31/23 12/31/22 09/30/22 06/30/22
           
Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis $181  $222  $1,250  $182  $549 
Loans with principal or interest contractually          
  past due 90 days or more and still accruing          
  interest  -   -   -   161   - 
      Nonperforming loans $181  $222  $1,250  $343  $549 
Other real estate owned  -   -   -   -   - 
      Nonperforming assets $181  $222  $1,250  $343  $549 
           
Loans restructured and in compliance with          
  modified terms  -   -   -   -   - 
      Nonperforming assets and restructured loans $181  $222  $1,250  $343  $549 
           
           
Nonperforming loans by asset type:          
      Commercial $-  $-  $1,028  $161  $- 
      Real estate other  -   -   -   -   - 
      Real estate construction and land  -   -   -   -   - 
      SBA  181   222   222   182   549 
      Other  -   -   -   -   - 
      Nonperforming loans $181  $222  $1,250  $343  $549 
           
           
           
           
ASSET QUALITY: 06/30/23 03/31/23 12/31/22 09/30/22 06/30/22
           
Allowance for credit losses (loans) / gross loans  0.99%  0.95%  1.07%  1.04%  1.06%
Allowance for credit losses (loans) / nonperforming loans  8686.19%  6928.83%  1360.40%  4826.53%  2906.56%
Nonperforming assets / total assets  0.01%  0.01%  0.06%  0.02%  0.03%
Nonperforming loans / gross loans  0.01%  0.01%  0.08%  0.02%  0.04%
Net quarterly charge-offs / gross loans  0.00%  0.02%  0.04%  0.01%  0.00%
           


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
           
    Three months ended Six months ended
  06/30/23 03/31/23 06/30/22 06/30/23 06/30/22
           
INTEREST INCOME          
Loans $23,476  $22,472  $16,298  $45,948  $31,184 
Federal funds sold  2,238   1,760   280   3,998   416 
Investment securities  1,458   1,307   1,128   2,765   2,030 
     Total interest income  27,172   25,539   17,706   52,711   33,630 
           
INTEREST EXPENSE          
Deposits  7,493   6,022   796   13,515   1,602 
Other  1,033   760   687   1,793   1,279 
    Total interest expense  8,526   6,782   1,483   15,308   2,881 
           
Net interest income  18,646   18,757   16,223   37,403   30,749 
Provision for credit losses  444   358   925   802   1,875 
Net interest income after provision          
     for credit losses  18,202   18,399   15,298   36,601   28,874 
           
NON-INTEREST INCOME          
Service charges and other fees  867   863   1,134   1,730   2,023 
Gain on sale of loans  -   -   -   -   1,393 
Other non-interest income  268   244   260   512   512 
     Total non-interest income  1,135   1,107   1,394   2,242   3,928 
           
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE          
Salaries and benefits  7,831   7,876   7,146   15,707   14,239 
Premises and equipment  1,168   1,180   1,267   2,348   2,569 
Other  2,604   2,787   2,406   5,391   4,927 
     Total non-interest expense  11,603   11,843   10,819   23,446   21,735 
           
Income before income taxes  7,734   7,663   5,873   15,397   11,067 
Income taxes  2,294   2,212   1,629   4,506   3,150 
           
NET INCOME $5,440  $5,451  $4,244  $10,891  $7,917 
           
EARNINGS PER SHARE          
Basic earnings per share $0.65  $0.65  $0.51  $1.30  $0.96 
Diluted earnings per share $0.65  $0.64  $0.51  $1.29  $0.94 
Average common shares outstanding  8,369,907   8,339,080   8,295,014   8,354,564   8,285,950 
Average common and equivalent          
  shares outstanding  8,414,213   8,492,067   8,395,701   8,442,607   8,393,776 
           
PERFORMANCE MEASURES          
Return on average assets  1.10%  1.12%  0.91%  1.11%  0.84%
Return on average equity  11.91%  12.50%  10.80%  12.19%  10.26%
Return on average tangible equity  12.41%  13.05%  11.34%  12.72%  10.78%
Efficiency ratio  58.66%  59.62%  61.41%  59.14%  62.68%
           


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
           
  06/30/23 03/31/23 12/31/22 09/30/22 06/30/22
           
ASSETS          
Cash and due from banks $19,763  $15,121  $16,686  $24,709  $20,378 
Federal funds sold  187,904   198,804   215,696   216,345   138,057 
Investment securities  151,129   153,769   155,878   157,531   165,309 
Loans:          
  Commercial  622,270   656,519   634,535   643,131   589,562 
  Real estate other  856,344   853,431   848,241   824,867   794,504 
  Real estate construction and land  60,595   63,928   63,730   71,523   63,189 
  SBA  4,936   5,610   7,220   8,565   13,310 
  Other  39,486   37,775   39,695   39,815   39,814 
     Loans, gross  1,583,631   1,617,263   1,593,421   1,587,901   1,500,379 
  Unamortized net deferred loan costs (fees) 1,637   1,765   2,040   1,902   2,570 
  Allowance for credit losses  (15,722)  (15,382)  (17,005)  (16,555)  (15,957)
     Loans, net  1,569,546   1,603,646   1,578,456   1,573,248   1,486,992 
Premises and equipment, net  2,625   2,848   3,072   3,382   3,736 
Bank owned life insurance  25,519   25,334   25,127   24,955   24,788 
Goodwill and core deposit intangible  7,452   7,462   7,472   7,483   7,493 
Accrued interest receivable and other assets 41,708   43,790   39,828   40,848   38,599 
     Total assets $2,005,646  $2,050,774  $2,042,215  $2,048,501  $1,885,352 
           
LIABILITIES           
Deposits:          
  Demand noninterest-bearing $742,160  $740,650  $811,671  $758,716  $715,432 
  Demand interest-bearing  29,324   30,798   37,815   35,183   45,511 
  Money market and savings  633,620   616,864   671,016   597,244   626,156 
  Time  333,192   329,298   271,238   317,935   165,040 
     Total deposits  1,738,296   1,717,610   1,791,740   1,709,078   1,552,139 
           
Junior subordinated debt securities  54,221   54,186   54,152   54,117   54,097 
Other borrowings  -   75,000   -   100,000   100,000 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 28,894   25,417   24,069   21,248   20,372 
     Total liabilities  1,821,411   1,872,213   1,869,961   1,884,443   1,726,608 
           
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Common stock  112,167   111,609   111,257   110,786   110,289 
Retained earnings  73,423   68,082   62,297   54,628   49,106 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (1,355)  (1,130)  (1,300)  (1,356)  (651)
     Total shareholders' equity  184,235   178,561   172,254   164,058   158,744 
     Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $2,005,646  $2,050,774  $2,042,215  $2,048,501  $1,885,352 
       -   -   - 
CAPITAL ADEQUACY          
Tier I leverage ratio  9.01%  8.76%  7.98%  8.21%  8.27%
Tier I risk-based capital ratio  9.07%  8.54%  8.23%  7.98%  8.09%
Total risk-based capital ratio  12.73%  12.08%  11.77%  11.57%  11.84%
Total equity/ total assets  9.19%  8.71%  8.43%  8.01%  8.42%
Book value per share $21.98  $21.37  $20.67  $19.70  $19.09 
           
Common shares outstanding  8,383,772   8,355,378   8,332,479   8,327,781   8,317,161 



CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
             
  Three months ended June 30,
 Three months ended March 31,
  2023 2023
             
    Yields Interest   Yields Interest
  Average or Income/ Average or Income/
  Balance Rates Expense Balance Rates Expense
ASSETS            
Interest earning assets:            
  Loans (1) $1,577,529 5.97% $23,476 $1,582,332 5.76% $22,472
  Federal funds sold  170,608 5.26%  2,238  156,941 4.55%  1,760
  Investment securities  152,781 3.83%  1,458  154,667 3.43%  1,307
Total interest earning assets  1,900,918 5.73%  27,172  1,893,940 5.47%  25,539
            
Noninterest-earning assets:            
  Cash and due from banks  19,207      18,098    
  All other assets (2)  63,752      62,247    
      TOTAL $1,983,877     $1,974,285    
             
LIABILITIES AND            
  SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY            
Interest-bearing liabilities:            
  Deposits:            
     Demand $30,346 0.16%  12 $34,032 0.08% $7
     Money market and savings  609,200 2.50%  3,793  626,666 2.01%  3,104
     Time  326,291 4.53%  3,688  310,246 3.81%  2,911
  Other  90,188 4.59%  1,033  71,108 4.33%  760
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,056,025 3.24%  8,526  1,042,052 2.64%  6,782
             
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:            
   Demand deposits  718,171      728,986    
   Accrued expenses and            
     other liabilities  26,441      26,326    
Shareholders' equity  183,240      176,921    
    TOTAL $1,983,877     $1,974,285    
             
Net interest income and margin (3)   3.93% $18,646   4.02% $18,757
             
             
(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan costs of $175,000 and $226,000, respectively.
(2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for credit losses of $15.4 million and $17.0 million, respectively.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.     



CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
             
             
  Three months ended June 30,
  2023 2022
             
    Yields Interest   Yields Interest
  Average or Income/ Average or Income/
  Balance Rates Expense Balance Rates Expense
ASSETS            
Interest earning assets:            
  Loans (1) $1,577,529 5.97% $23,476 $1,464,922 4.46% $16,298
  Federal funds sold  170,608 5.26%  2,238  145,329 0.77%  280
  Investment securities  152,781 3.83%  1,458  172,766 2.62%  1,128
Total interest earning assets  1,900,918 5.73%  27,172  1,783,017 3.98%  17,706
            
Noninterest-earning assets:            
  Cash and due from banks  19,207      19,735    
  All other assets (2)  63,752      61,444    
      TOTAL $1,983,877     $1,864,196    
             
LIABILITIES AND            
  SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY            
Interest-bearing liabilities:            
  Deposits:            
     Demand $30,346 0.16%  12 $42,380 0.08% $8
     Money market and savings  609,200 2.50%  3,793  636,692 0.37%  582
     Time  326,291 4.53%  3,688  153,859 0.54%  206
  Other  90,188 4.59%  1,033  119,970 2.30%  687
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,056,025 3.24%  8,526  952,901 0.62%  1,483
             
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:            
   Demand deposits  718,171      734,481    
   Accrued expenses and            
     other liabilities  26,441      19,139    
Shareholders' equity  183,240      157,675    
    TOTAL $1,983,877     $1,864,196    
             
Net interest income and margin (3)   3.93% $18,646   3.65% $16,223
             
             
             
             
(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan (costs) fees of $(175,000) and $83,000, respectively.
(2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for credit losses of $15.4 million and $15.0 million, respectively.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.     
      


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
             
  Six months ended June 30,
  2023 2022 
             
    Yields Interest   Yields Interest
  Average or Income/ Average or Income/
  Balance Rates Expense Balance Rates Expense
ASSETS            
Interest earning assets:            
  Loans (1) $1,579,917 5.86% $45,948 $1,418,314 4.43% $31,184 
  Federal funds sold  163,812 4.92%  3,998  244,809 0.34%  416 
  Investment securities  153,719 3.63%  2,765  151,324 2.71%  2,030 
Total interest earning assets  1,897,448 5.60%  52,711  1,814,447 3.74%  33,630 
            
Noninterest-earning assets:            
  Cash and due from banks  18,656      19,244    
  All other assets (2)  63,003      62,500    
      TOTAL $1,979,107     $1,896,191    
             
LIABILITIES AND            
  SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY            
Interest-bearing liabilities:            
  Deposits:            
    Demand $32,179 0.12%  19 $40,300 0.09%  17 
    Money market and savings  617,885 2.25%  6,897  679,662 0.37%  1,247 
    Time  318,313 4.18%  6,599  151,588 0.45%  338 
  Other  80,701 4.48%  1,793  110,370 2.34%  1,279 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,049,078 2.94%  15,308  981,920 0.59%  2,881 
             
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:            
   Demand deposits  723,548      737,928    
   Accrued expenses and            
     other liabilities  26,383      20,724    
Shareholders' equity  180,098      155,619    
    TOTAL $1,979,107     $1,896,191    
             
Net interest income and margin (3)   3.98% $37,403   3.42% $30,749 
             
             
             
             
(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan (costs) fees of $(401,000) and $402,000, respectively.
(2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for loan losses of $16.2 million and $14.6 million, respectively.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.     
      


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED NON GAAP DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
           
REVENUE: Three months ended Six months ended
  06/30/23 03/31/23 06/30/22 06/30/23 06/30/22
           
Net interest income $18,646 $18,757 $16,223 $37,403 $30,749
Non-interest income  1,135  1,107  1,394  2,242  3,928
Total revenue $19,781 $19,864 $17,617 $39,645 $34,677
           
           
           
           
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Three months ended Six months ended
  06/30/23 03/31/23 06/30/22 06/30/23 06/30/22
           
Total non-interest expense $11,603 $11,843 $10,819 $23,446 $21,735
Total capitalized loan origination costs  694  651  1,073  1,345  2,057
Total operating expenses, before capitalization        
    of loan origination costs $12,297 $12,494 $11,892 $24,791 $23,792
           