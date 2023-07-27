ETH Monsta: A Meme Gamechanger!

DENVER,CO, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arriving on the Ethereum landscape as a rebranded and migrated token, ETH Monsta (METH) has undergone a significant transformation to revitalize the project ( formerly Pepe Monsta - raised more than 300 ETH in their presale ) and adapt to the ever-changing crypto space. It is now becoming a hyper-deflationary meme token in disguise. It will be powered by an innovative community investment and asset management platform with yield-bearing NFT and multi-asset vault utility.









Developed by the team behind Cake Monster (MONSTA) on BSC, which achieved an impressive market cap of 250 million, ETH Monsta aims to expand the ecosystem's sustainability and reward utility. Its community-managed platform will generate yield in a highly deflationary environment, covering a range of risks while prioritizing hedging strategies for market volatility.

Through token sale taxes and reward vaults, the protocol dynamically employs short-term/high-risk and long-term/low-risk investment strategies, supported by buybacks and burns for continued deflation. The goal is to acquire potential high-class assets early on, benefiting METH token and NFT holders and utilizing a long-term strategy with less volatile investments.

ETH Monsta will introduce a gamified NFT utility system integrated into the multi-asset vault design, offering users an engaging, fresh, and rewarding experience. Collaborations with top artists and other crypto projects within the same niche (DeFi, Meme, NFT) are part of the project's vision to disrupt the space.

Their team recently used Assure Defi for their KYC verification and onboarded their first seasoned project advisor and brand ambassador - El Crypto Chapo - who will help kick things off from the start and add expertise to their project.

Join the revolution on Friday, July 28th, as ETH Monsta relaunches with trading going live at 2 pm UTC on UniSwap.