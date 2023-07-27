Mr. Robert Ménard appointed to the Sirios Board of Directors

English French

MONTREAL, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIRIOS RESOURCES INC. (TSX VENTURE: SOI) (the “Corporation”) announces the appointment as director of Mr. Robert Ménard to its Board of Directors (the “Board”), following the resignation of Mr. François Auclair as director of the Corporation. In connection with his recent involvement as President and CEO of Lithium 3 Corporation, Mr. Auclair resigned from the Board. Mr. Luc Cloutier, Chairman of the Board, would like to sincerely thank Mr. Auclair for the constructive contribution he made to the Board. In addition, the Board proceeded with a reorganization of its committees in which Mr. Cloutier left the position of Chairman of the Board to become Chairman of the Governance, Environment and Health and Safety Committee and Mr. Ménard was appointed Chairman of the Board.



Mr. Ménard graduated in Electrical Engineering from the University of Ottawa and then began his career in 1972 with the IOC (Iron Ore Corporation of Canada) and then continued, in 1974, as Vice President for an industrial contractor until 1993. From 1994 to 2006, he acted as Vice President, Projects & Construction at Cambior where he was responsible for project development, from engineering studies to site construction and start-up. Subsequently, he was vice-president of engineering and construction of a nickel project in the Canadian Arctic and co-director of engineering and construction of IAMGOLD’s Essakane project in Burkina Faso. He was vice president of engineering & construction for Andean Resources’ Cerro Negro project in Argentina and later held the position of engineering and construction manager for Newmont’s Merian project in Suriname.

Pursuant to his appointment, the Board approved the granting of 300,000 stock options to Mr. Ménard, each stock option entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Corporation at an exercise price of $0.07 per common share of the Corporation. These stock options are granted in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Corporation’s stock option plan (Régime d’options d’achat d’actions). These stock options have a term of five years.

