Heritage Commerce Corp Earns $16.4 Million for the Second Quarter of 2023, and $35.3 Million for the First Six Months of 2023; Continued Deposit Growth

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Commerce Corp (Nasdaq: HTBK), the holding company (the “Company”) for Heritage Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”), today announced second quarter 2023 net income increased 11% to $16.4 million, or $0.27 per average diluted common share, compared to $14.8 million, or $0.24 per average diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2022, and decreased (13%) from $18.9 million, or $0.31 per average diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net income increased 28% to $35.3 million, or $0.58 per average diluted common share, compared to $27.7 million, or $0.45 per average diluted common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2022. All results are unaudited.

"We are pleased to report excellent operating results for the second quarter of 2023, achieving record earnings not only for this quarter but also for the first six months of the year,” said Clay Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our profits have shown a notable 28% increase compared to the first six months of 2022. This growth is attributed to the expansion of our loan portfolio, increased deposits, higher net interest income, and improved efficiency."

Mr. Jones further acknowledged that as clients sought higher yields on their deposits, there was an anticipated shift towards interest-bearing deposits. While this shift affected margins during the period, it reflects the Bank's responsiveness to client preferences and demonstrates the commitment to meeting their financial needs.

“Our credit quality remains strong, with only a minor increase to nonperforming and classified assets.” said Mr. Jones. “We remain confident in our allowance for credit losses with respect to our loan portfolio, as our reserves represent 863% of nonperforming loans and 1.45% of total loans.”

"Looking ahead to the second half of the year, we remain confident in the Bank's well-positioned balance sheet, with an emphasis on strength, stability, and liquidity. With a well-diversified and stable deposit base, along with abundant alternative funding sources, we are successfully navigating the current challenges within the banking industry," stated Mr. Jones.

Mr. Jones conveyed his gratitude to the loyal clients, dedicated team members, community nonprofits, and the Company’s shareholders, recognizing their continuing support. Their trust and collaboration play a crucial role in the Company’s ongoing success and ability to provide exceptional financial services to our clients.

Current Financial Condition and Liquidity Position

The following are important factors in understanding our current financial condition and liquidity position:

Liquidity and Available Lines of Credit:

  • The following table shows our liquidity and available lines of credit at June 30, 2023:
    
LIQUIDITY AND AVAILABLE LINES OF CREDIT Total
(in $000’s, unaudited) Available
Excess funds at the Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") $464,100
FRB discount window collateralized line of credit  1,266,522
Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") collateralized borrowing capacity  1,087,564
Unpledged investment securities (at fair value)  108,571
Off-balance sheet deposits  86,734
Federal funds purchase arrangements  80,000
Holding company line of credit  20,000
Total $3,113,491
    
  • The Company’s total liquidity and borrowing capacity was $3.113 billion, all of which remained available at June 30, 2023.
  • The available liquidity and borrowing capacity was 69% of total deposits and approximately 145% of estimated uninsured deposits at June 30, 2023.
  • The Bank increased its credit line availability from the FRB and the FHLB by $332.3 million to $2.354 billion at June 30, 2023, from $2.022 billion at March 31, 2023, and increased by $1.515 billion from $839.5 million at December 31, 2022.
  • The Company borrowed $150.0 million on its line of credit with the FRB, and another $150.0 million on its line of credit with the FHLB during the first quarter of 2023, and both lines of credit were repaid in full on April 20, 2023. These short-term borrowings provided rapid, flexible liquidity during an uncertain time.
  • The loan to deposit ratio was 73.07% at June 30, 2023, compared to 75.14% at December 31, 2022, and 73.39% at March 31, 2023.

Deposits:

  • Total deposits increased $111.2 million, or 3%, to $4.501 billion at June 30, 2023 from $4.390 billion at December 31, 2022, and increased $56.2 million, or 1% from March 31, 2023.
  • Migration of customer deposits resulted in an increase in Insured Cash Sweep (“ICS”)/Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service (“CDARS”) deposits of $793.7 million to $824.1 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $30.4 million at December 31, 2022. ICS/CDARS deposits increased $520.0 million to $824.1 million at June 30, 2023 from $304.1 million at March 31, 2023.   
  • Noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased ($416.9) million, or (24%), to $1.320 billion at June 30, 2023 from December 31, 2022, and decreased ($149.2) million, or (10%) from March 31, 2023, primarily due to clients seeking higher yields and moving noninterest-bearing deposits to the Bank’s interest-bearing and ICS deposits.
  • The Company had 24,404 deposits accounts at June 30, 2023, with an average balance of $187,000, compared to 24,103 deposit accounts at March 31, 2023, with an average balance of $184,000. At December 31, 2023, the Company had 23,833 deposit accounts, with an average balance of $184,000.
  • Deposits from the top 100 client relationships totaled $2.108 billion, representing 47% of total deposits, with an average account size of $401,000, representing 22% of the total number of accounts at June 30, 2023.

Investment Securities:

  • Investment securities totaled $1.168 billion at June 30, 2023, of which $486.1 million were in the securities available-for-sale portfolio (at fair value), and $682.1 million were in the securities held-to-maturity portfolio (at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $13,000).
  • The weighted average life of the total investment securities portfolio was 4.79 years at June 30, 2023.
  • The following are the projected cash flows from paydowns and maturities in the investment securities portfolio for the periods indicated based on the current interest rate environment:
          
     Agency   
     Mortgage-   
    backed and  
PROJECTED INVESTMENT SECURITIES CASH FLOWS U.S. Municipal  
(in $000’s, unaudited)    Treasury    Securities    Total
Third quarter of 2023 $27,000 $24,587 $51,587
Fourth quarter of 2023  20,000  19,739  39,739
First quarter of 2024  37,000  19,458  56,458
Second quarter of 2024  131,000  18,624  149,624
Total $215,000 $82,408 $297,408
          

Loans:

  • Loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, decreased ($9.8) million to $3.289 billion at June 30, 2023 from December 31, 2022, and increased $26.9 million, or 1%, from March 31, 2023.
  • Commercial real estate (“CRE”) loans totaled $1.755 billion at June 30, 2023, of which 35% were owner occupied and 65% were investor CRE loans.
  • During the second quarter of 2023, 41 new CRE loans were originated totaling $92 million with a weighted average loan-to-value and debt-service coverage for the non-owner occupied portfolio of 40% and 1.77 times, respectively
  • The average loan size for all CRE loans was $1.6 million, and the average loan size for office CRE loans was $1.7 million.
  • The Company has personal guarantees on 90% of its CRE portfolio. A substantial portion of the unguaranteed CRE loans were made to credit-worthy non-profit organizations.
  • Total office exposure in the CRE portfolio was $397 million, including 30 loans totaling approximately $76 million, in San Jose, 17 loans totaling approximately $29 million in San Francisco, and 6 loans totaling approximately $11 million, in Oakland, at June 30, 2023.   Non-owner occupied CRE with office exposure totaled $307 million at June 30, 2023.
  • Of the $397 million of CRE loans with office exposure, approximately $35 million, or 9%, are situated in the Bay Area downtown business districts of San Jose and San Francisco, with an average balance of $2.3 million.
  • At June 30, 2023, the weighted average loan-to-value and debt-service coverage for the entire non-owner occupied office portfolio were 43.6% and 1.87 times, respectively. For the 8 non-owner occupied office loans in San Francisco at June 30, 2023, the weighted average loan-to-value and debt-service coverage were 34% and 1.55 times, respectively.

Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2023
Operating Results, Balance Sheet Review, Capital Management, and Credit Quality

(as of, or for the periods ended June 30, 2023, compared to June 30, 2022, and March 31, 2023, except as noted):

Operating Results:

  • Diluted earnings per share were $0.27 for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $0.24 for the second quarter of 2022, and $0.31 for the first quarter of 2023. Diluted earnings per share were $0.58 for the first six months of 2023, compared to $0.45 for the first six months of 2022.
  • The following table indicates the ratios for the return on average tangible assets and the return on average tangible common equity for the periods indicated:
                
  For the Quarter Ended: For the Six Months Ended:
     June 30,     March 31,     June 30,  June 30,     June 30, 
(unaudited) 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022
Return on average tangible assets 1.29%  1.52%  1.15%  1.40%  1.07% 
Return on average tangible common equity 13.93%  16.71%  14.06%  15.29%  13.28% 
                     
  • Net interest income increased 11% to $46.3 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $41.9 million for the second quarter of 2022. The fully tax equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin increased 38 basis points to 3.76% for the second quarter of 2023, from 3.38% for the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to increases in the prime rate and the rate on overnight funds, partially offset by a higher cost of funds, a decrease in the average balances of noninterest bearing demand deposits and an increase in the average balances of short-term borrowings.
    • Net interest income decreased (6%) to $46.3 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $49.3 million for the first quarter of 2023. The FTE net interest margin decreased (33) basis points to 3.76% for the second quarter of 2023 from 4.09% for the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to a higher cost of funds, a decrease in the average balances of noninterest bearing demand deposits, and a decrease in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans partially offset by increases in the prime rate and higher average yields on overnight funds.
    • For the first six months of 2023, the net interest income increased 19% to $95.6 million, compared to $80.1 million for the first six months of 2022. The FTE net interest margin increased 71 basis points to 3.92% for the first six months of 2023, from 3.21% for the first six months of 2022, primarily due to increases in the prime rate and the rate on overnight funds, partially offset by a higher cost of funds, a decrease in the average balances of noninterest bearing demand deposits, and an increase in the average balances of short-term borrowings.
  • The following table, as of June 30, 2023, sets forth the estimated changes in the Company’s annual net interest income that would result from an instantaneous shift in interest rates from the base rate:
       
  Increase/(Decrease) in 
  Estimated Net 
  Interest Income(1) 
CHANGE IN INTEREST RATES (basis points)    Amount    Percent 
(in $000's, unaudited)      
+400 $16,770  8.2 %
+300 $12,537  6.2 %
+200 $8,326  4.1 %
+100 $4,147  2.0 %
0      
−100 $(5,371) (2.6)%
−200 $(17,083) (8.4)%
−300 $(32,894) (16.2)%
−400 $(48,726) (24.0)%


                                         
(1) Computations of prospective effects of hypothetical interest rate changes are based on numerous assumptions including relative levels of market interest rates, loan prepayments and deposit decay, and should not be relied upon as indicative of actual results. Actual rates paid on deposits may differ from the hypothetical interest rates modeled due to competitive or market factors, which could reduce any actual impact on net interest income.
                                         
  • The following tables present the average balance of loans outstanding, interest income, and the average yield for the periods indicated:

    • The average yield on the total loan portfolio increased to 5.47% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 5.46% for the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to increases in the prime rate.
                  
  For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended 
  June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 
  Average Interest Average Average Interest Average 
(in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Income Yield Balance Income Yield 
Loans, core bank $2,660,119  $35,310 5.32%  $2,688,800  $34,967 5.27%  
Prepayment fees     73 0.01%      138 0.02%  
Asset-based lending  28,251   686 9.74%   27,550   627 9.23%  
Bay View Funding factored receivables  68,680   3,847 22.47%   77,755   4,001 20.87%  
Purchased residential mortgages  478,220   3,829 3.21%   487,780   3,857 3.21%  
Loan fair value mark / accretion  (3,929)  283 0.04%   (4,360)  522 0.08%  
Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale) $3,231,341  $44,028 5.47%  $3,277,525  $44,112 5.46%  
 
  • The average yield on the total loan portfolio increased to 5.47% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 4.80% for the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to increases in the prime rate, partially offset by a decrease in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans, lower prepayment fees, and higher average balances of lower yielding purchased residential mortgages.
                  
  For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended 
  June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 
  Average Interest Average Average Interest Average 
(in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Income Yield Balance Income Yield 
Loans, core bank $2,660,119  $35,310 5.32%  $2,560,740  $28,025 4.39%  
Prepayment fees     73 0.01%      549 0.09%  
Asset-based lending  28,251   686 9.74%   49,667   874 7.06%  
Bay View Funding factored receivables  68,680   3,847 22.47%   64,085   3,129 19.58%  
Purchased residential mortgages  478,220   3,829 3.21%   381,988   2,711 2.85%  
Loan fair value mark / accretion  (3,929)  283 0.04%   (6,303)  1,250 0.20%  
Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale) $3,231,341  $44,028 5.47%  $3,050,177  $36,538 4.80%  
                  
  • The average yield on the total loan portfolio increased to 5.46% for the first six months of 2023, compared to 4.75% for the first six months of 2022, primarily due to increases in the prime rate, partially offset by a decrease in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans, lower prepayment fees, and higher average balances of lower yielding purchased residential mortgages.
                  
  For the Six Months Ended  For the Six Months Ended  
  June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 
  Average Interest Average Average Interest Average 
(in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Income Yield Balance Income Yield 
Loans, core bank $2,674,389  $70,277 5.30%  $2,556,636  $55,690 4.39%  
Prepayment fees     211 0.02%      1,059 0.08%  
Asset-based lending  27,902   1,313 9.49%   59,587   1,825 6.18%  
Bay View Funding factored receivables  73,193   7,848 21.62%   60,940   5,922 19.60%  
Purchased residential mortgages  482,964   7,686 3.21%   368,880   5,139 2.81%  
Loan fair value mark / accretion  (4,143)  805 0.06%   (6,600)  2,004 0.16%  
Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale) $3,254,305  $88,140 5.46%  $3,039,443  $71,639 4.75%  


 
In aggregate, the remaining net purchase discount on total loans acquired was $3.8 million at June 30, 2023.
   
  • The following table presents the average balance of deposits and interest-bearing liabilities, interest expense, and the average rate for the periods indicated:
                  
  For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended 
  June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 
  Average Interest Average Average Interest Average 
(in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate 
Deposits:                   
Demand, noninterest-bearing $1,368,373      $1,667,260      
                  
Demand, interest-bearing  1,118,200 $1,788 0.64%   1,217,731 $1,476 0.49%  
Savings and money market  1,109,347  4,638 1.68%   1,285,173  3,489 1.10%  
Time deposits - under $100  11,610  20 0.69%   12,280  10 0.33%  
Time deposits - $100 and over  201,600  1,410 2.81%   163,047  845 2.10%  
ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market                 
and time deposits  614,911  2,867 1.87%   70,461  81 0.47%  
Total interest-bearing deposits  3,055,668  10,723 1.41%   2,748,692  5,901 0.87%  
Total deposits  4,424,041  10,723 0.97%   4,415,952  5,901 0.54%  
                  
Short-term borrowings  62,653  787 5.04%   46,677  578 5.02%  
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs  39,401  538 5.48%   39,363  537 5.53%  
Total interest-bearing liabilities  3,157,722  12,048 1.53%   2,834,732  7,016 1.00%  
Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand,                 
noninterest-bearing / cost of funds $4,526,095 $12,048 1.07%  $4,501,992 $7,016 0.63%  


 The average cost of total deposits increased to 0.97% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 0.54% for the first quarter of 2023.   The average cost of funds increased to 1.07% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 0.63% for the first quarter of 2023. The average cost of deposits was 0.10% and the average cost of funds was 0.15% for the second quarter of 2022.
   
 The average cost of total deposits increased to 0.76% for the first six months of 2023, compared to 0.10% for the first six months of 2022.   The average cost of funds increased to 0.85% for the first six months of 2023, compared to 0.14% for the first six months of 2022.
   
 The increase in the average cost of total deposits and the average cost of funds for the second quarter of 2023 and first six months of 2023 was primarily due to clients seeking higher yields and moving noninterest-bearing deposits to the Bank’s interest-bearing and ICS deposits and an increase in market interest rates.
   
  • During the second quarter of 2023, we recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $260,000, compared to a ($181,000) recapture of provision for credit losses on loans for the second quarter of 2022, and a provision for credit losses on loans of $32,000 for the first quarter of 2023. There was a provision for credit losses on loans of $292,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to a ($748,000) recapture of provision for credit losses on loans for the six months ended June 30, 2022.
  • Total noninterest income remained relatively flat at $2.1 million for both the second quarter of 2023 and the second quarter of 2022. Total noninterest income decreased (25%) to $2.1 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $2.8 million for the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to lower service charges and fees on deposit accounts.

    • For the six months ended June 30, 2023, total noninterest income increased 6% to $4.8 million, compared to $4.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, primarily due to higher service charges and fees on deposit accounts, partially offset by a $637,000 gain on warrants during the first six months of 2022.
  • Total noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2023 increased to $25.0 million, compared to $23.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits, and higher insurance and information technology related expenses included in other noninterest expense during the second quarter of 2023. Total noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2023 decreased to $25.0 million, compared to $25.4 million for the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to a decrease in payroll taxes, vacation and 401(k) expenses, higher deferred loan origination costs, and lower professional fees, partially offset by higher information technology related expenses.

    • Total noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2023 increased to $50.4 million, compared to $46.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits, and higher insurance and information technology related expenses included in other noninterest expense during the six months ended June 30, 2023.

    • Full time equivalent employees were 347 at June 30, 2023, and 332 at June 30, 2022, and 339 at March 31, 2023.  
  • The efficiency ratio was 51.67% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 52.73% for the second quarter of 2022, and 48.83% for the first quarter of 2023. The efficiency ratio improved to 50.20% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 54.86% for the six months ended June 30, 2022, primarily due to higher net interest income.

  • Income tax expense was $6.7 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $6.1 million for the second quarter of 2022, and $7.7 million for the first quarter of 2023. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2023 was 29.0%, compared to 29.3% for the second quarter of 2022, and 28.9% for the first quarter of 2023. Income tax expense for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $14.4 million, compared to $11.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The effective tax rate for both the six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022 was 28.9%.

Balance Sheet Review, Capital Management and Credit Quality:

  • Total assets decreased (1%) to $5.312 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $5.357 billion at June 30, 2022. Total assets decreased (4%) from $5.537 billion at March 31, 2023, due to the repayment during the second quarter of 2023 of $300.0 million in borrowings that were outstanding at March 31, 2023.  

  • The following table shows the balances of securities available-for-sale, at fair value, and the related pre-tax unrealized (loss) for the periods indicated:
          
SECURITIES AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE June 30,  March 31,  June 30, 
(in $000’s, unaudited)    2023  2023  2022 
Balance (at fair value):         
U.S. Treasury $421,146  $422,903  $250,126 
Agency mortgage-backed securities  64,912   68,848   82,003 
Total $486,058  $491,751  $332,129 
          
Pre-tax unrealized (loss):         
U.S. Treasury $(10,903) $(7,510) $(1,239)
Agency mortgage-backed securities  (5,659)  (4,969)  (2,949)
Total $(16,562) $(12,479) $(4,188)


 The pre-tax unrealized loss on the securities available-for-sale portfolio was ($16.6) million, or ($11.7) million net of taxes, which was 2% of total shareholders’ equity at June 30, 2023.
   
 The weighted average life of the securities available-for-sale portfolio was 1.64 years at June 30, 2023.
   
  • The following table shows the balances of securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost, and the related pre-tax unrealized (loss) gain and allowance for credit losses for the periods indicated:
          
SECURITIES HELD-TO-MATURITY June 30,  March 31,  June 30, 
(in $000’s, unaudited)    2023  2023  2022 
Balance (at amortized cost):         
Agency mortgage-backed securities $648,337  $663,481  $683,779 
Municipals — exempt from Federal tax  33,771   34,764   39,976 
Total $682,108  $698,245  $723,755 
          
Pre-tax unrealized (loss):         
Agency mortgage-backed securities $(95,285) $(89,962) $(72,490)
Municipals — exempt from Federal tax  (1,052)  (297)  (436)
Total $(96,337) $(90,259) $(72,926)
          
Allowance for credit losses on municipal securities $(13) $(14) $(39)


 The pre-tax unrealized loss on the securities held-to-maturity portfolio was ($96.3) million at June 30, 2023, or ($67.9) million net of taxes, which was 11% of total shareholders’ equity at June 30, 2023.
   
 The weighted average life of the securities held-to-maturity portfolio was 7.12 years at June 30, 2023.
   
  • The unrealized losses in both the available-for-sale and held-to-maturity portfolios were due to higher interest rates at June 30, 2023 compared to when the securities were purchased. The issuers are of high credit quality and all principal amounts are expected to be repaid when the securities mature. The fair value is expected to recover as the securities approach their maturity date and/or market rates decline.

  • The loan portfolio remains well-diversified as reflected in the following table which summarizes the distribution of loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, and the percentage of distribution in each category for the periods indicated:
                    
LOANS  June 30, 2023  March 31, 2023  June 30, 2022  
(in $000’s, unaudited) Balance  % to Total  Balance  % to Total  Balance  % to Total  
Commercial $466,354  14% $506,602  16% $531,421  17% 
Real estate:                   
CRE - owner occupied  608,031  18%  603,298  18%  597,521  19% 
CRE - non-owner occupied  1,147,313  35%  1,083,852  33%  993,621  32% 
Land and construction  162,816  5%  166,408  5%  155,389  5% 
Home equity  128,009  4%  124,481  4%  116,641  4% 
Multifamily  244,959  7%  231,242  7%  221,938  7% 
Residential mortgages  514,064  16%  528,639  16%  448,958  15% 
Consumer and other  17,635  1%  17,905  1%  18,354  1% 
Total Loans  3,289,181  100%  3,262,427  100%  3,083,843  100% 
Deferred loan costs (fees), net  (397)    (512)    (1,391)   
Loans, net of deferred costs and fees $3,288,784  100% $3,261,915  100% $3,082,452  100% 


 Loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, increased $206.3 million, or 7%, to $3.289 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $3.082 billion at June 30, 2022, and increased $26.9 million, or 1%, from $3.262 billion at March 31, 2023.   Loans, excluding residential mortgages, increased $141.2 million, or 5%, to $2.775 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $2.633 billion at June 30, 2022, and increased $41.4 million, or 2%, from $2.733 billion at March 31, 2023. 
   
 Commercial and industrial (“C&I”) line utilization was 29% at June 30, 2023, compared to 28% at June 30, 2022, and 31% at March 31, 2023.
   
 At June 30, 2023, there was 35% of the CRE loan portfolio secured by owner occupied real estate, compared to 36% at both June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2023.
   
  • The following table presents the maturity distribution of the Company’s loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, as of June 30, 2023. The table shows the distribution of such loans between those loans with predetermined (fixed) interest rates and those with variable (floating) interest rates. Floating rates generally fluctuate with changes in the prime rate as reflected in the Western Edition of The Wall Street Journal, and contractual repricing dates.
                      
  Due in Over One Year But         
LOAN MATURITIES One Year or Less Less than Five Years Over Five Years   
(in $000’s, unaudited)    Balance    % to Total    Balance    % to Total    Balance    % to Total    Total
Loans with variable interest rates $392,663 41%   $259,692 27%   $307,481 32%   $959,836
Loans with fixed interest rates  66,900 3%    576,870 25%    1,685,575 72%    2,329,345
Loans $459,563 14%   $836,562 25%   $1,993,056 61%   $3,289,181


 At June 30, 2023, approximately 29% of the Company’s loan portfolio consisted of floating interest rate loans, compared to 36% at June 30, 2022, and 31% at March 31, 2023.
   
  • The following table summarizes the allowance for credit losses on loans (“ACLL”) for the periods indicated:
                 
  At or For the Quarter Ended: At or For the Six Months Ended: 
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS    June 30,     March 31,     June 30,  June 30,     June 30,  
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2023  2023  2022  2023  2022  
Balance at beginning of period $47,273  $47,512  $42,788  $47,512  $43,290  
Charge-offs during the period  (24)  (380)  (355)  (404)  (371) 
Recoveries during the period  294   109   3,238   403   3,319  
Net recoveries (charge-offs) during the period  270   (271)  2,883   (1)  2,948  
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans during the period  260   32   (181)  292   (748) 
Balance at end of period $47,803  $47,273  $45,490  $47,803  $45,490  
                 
Total loans, net of deferred fees $3,288,784  $3,261,915  $3,082,452  $3,288,784  $3,082,452  
Total nonperforming loans $5,537  $2,240  $2,715  $5,537  $2,715  
ACLL to total loans  1.45 %   1.45 %   1.48 %   1.45 %   1.48 %  
ACLL to total nonperforming loans  863.34 %   2,110.40 %   1,675.51 %   863.34 %   1,675.51 %  


 The following table shows the drivers of change in ACLL for the first and second quarters of 2023:


DRIVERS OF CHANGE IN ACLL     
(in $000’s, unaudited)  
ACLL at December 31, 2022 $47,512 
Portfolio changes during the first quarter of 2023  (160)
Qualitative and quantitative changes during the first   
quarter of 2023 including changes in economic forecasts  (79)
ACLL at March 31, 2023  47,273 
Portfolio changes during the second quarter of 2023  1,652 
Qualitative and quantitative changes during the second   
quarter of 2023 including changes in economic forecasts  (1,122)
ACLL at June 30, 2023 $47,803 
 
  • The following is a breakout of nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) at the periods indicated:
                    
NONPERFORMING ASSETS June 30, 2023  March 31, 2023  June 30, 2022  
(in $000’s, unaudited)    Balance    % of Total     Balance    % of Total     Balance    % of Total  
Restructured and loans over 90 days past due                   
and still accruing $2,262 41% $1,459 65% $981 36% 
Residential mortgages  1,873 34%   %   % 
Commercial loans  1,306 23%  685 31%  640 24% 
Home equity loans  96 2%  96 4%   % 
CRE loans   %   %  1,094 40% 
Total nonperforming assets $5,537 100% $2,240 100% $1,621 60% 


 NPAs totaled $5.5 million, or 0.10% of total assets, at June 30, 2023, compared to $2.7 million, or 0.05% of total assets, at June 30, 2022, and $2.2 million, or 0.04% of total assets, at March 31, 2023.
   
 There were no foreclosed assets on the balance sheet at June 30, 2023, June 30, 2022, or March 31, 2023.
   
 Classified assets totaled $30.5 million, or 0.57% of total assets, at June 30, 2023, compared to $28.9 million, or 0.54% of total assets, at June 30, 2022, and $26.8 million, or 0.48% of total assets, at March 31, 2023.
   
  • The following table summarizes the distribution of deposits and the percentage of distribution in each category for the periods indicated:
                    
DEPOSITS June 30, 2023  March 31, 2023  June 30, 2022  
(in $000’s, unaudited) Balance % to Total  Balance % to Total  Balance % to Total  
Demand, noninterest-bearing $1,319,844 29% $1,469,081 33% $1,846,365 40% 
Demand, interest-bearing  1,064,638 24%  1,196,789 27%  1,218,538 26% 
Savings and money market  1,075,835 24%  1,264,567 28%  1,387,003 30% 
Time deposits — under $250  44,520 1%  37,884 1%  36,691 1% 
Time deposits — $250 and over  171,852 4%  172,070 4%  98,760 2% 
ICS/CDARS — interest-bearing demand,                   
money market and time deposits  824,083 18%  304,147 7%  26,287 1% 
Total deposits $4,500,772 100% $4,444,538 100% $4,613,644 100% 


 Total deposits decreased ($112.9) million, or (2%), to $4.501 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $4.614 billion at June 30, 2022, and increased $56.2 million, or 1%, from $4.445 billion at March 31, 2023.
   
 ICS/CDARS deposits increased $797.8 million to $824.1 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $26.3 million at June 30, 2022, and increased $519.9 million from $304.1 million at March 31, 2023.
   
 Uninsured deposits were approximately $2.148 billion, or 48% of total deposits, at June 30, 2023, compared to $2.556 billion, or 58% of total deposits, at March 31, 2023, and $2.788 billion, or 64% of total deposits, at December 31, 2022.
   
  • The Company’s consolidated capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines and the Bank’s capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines under the Basel III prompt corrective action (“PCA”) regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution, and the Basel III minimum regulatory requirements at June 30, 2023, as reflected in the following table:
             
                       Well-capitalized  
        Financial  
        Institution Basel III
  Heritage Heritage Basel III PCA Minimum
  Commerce Bank of Regulatory Regulatory
CAPITAL RATIOS (unaudited) Corp Commerce Guidelines Requirement (1)
Total Capital 15.4%   14.8%   10.0%   10.5%
Tier 1 Capital 13.2%   13.7%   8.0%   8.5%
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital 13.2%   13.7%   6.5%   7.0%
Tier 1 Leverage 9.7%   10.0%   5.0%   4.0%
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2) 9.3%   9.6%   N/A  N/A 

 

                                            
(1) Basel III minimum regulatory requirements for both the Company and the Bank include a 2.5% capital conservation buffer, except the leverage ratio.
   
(2) Represents shareholders’ equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets.
                                            
 
  • The following table reflects the components of accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes, for the periods indicated:
          
ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS June 30,  March 31,  June 30, 
(in $000’s, unaudited)    2023  2023  2022 
Unrealized loss on securities available-for-sale $(11,822) $(8,924) $(3,036)
Split dollar insurance contracts liability  (3,187)  (3,139)  (5,501)
Supplemental executive retirement plan liability  (2,352)  (2,361)  (7,508)
Unrealized gain on interest-only strip from SBA loans  103   107   127 
Total accumulated other comprehensive loss $(17,258) $(14,317) $(15,918)
          

Heritage Commerce Corp, a bank holding company established in October 1997, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Oakland, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in San Jose, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.heritagecommercecorp.com. The contents of our website are not incorporated into, and do not perform a part of, this release or of our filings with the SEC.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

Certain matters discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may be outside our control and our actual results could differ materially from our projected results. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our financial performance to differ materially from our goals, plans, expectations and projections expressed in forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and the following: (1) geopolitical and domestic political developments that can increase levels of political and economic unpredictability, contribute to rising energy and commodity prices, and increase the volatility of financial markets; (2) current and future economic and market conditions in the United States generally or in the communities we serve, including the effects of declines in property values and overall slowdowns in economic growth should these events occur; (3) effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Open Market Committee of the Federal Reserve Board; (4) inflationary pressures and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins and yields, the fair value of financial instruments or our level of loan originations, or increase the level of defaults, losses and prepayments on loans we have made and make, whether held in the portfolio or in the secondary market; (5) liquidity risks, including public announcements by, and media stories regarding, other financial institutions that may affect depositors’ confidence in the banking system; (6) our ability to mitigate and manage deposit liabilities in a manner that balances the need to meet current and expected withdrawals while investing a sufficient portion of our assets to promote strong earning capacity; (7) changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge offs and other credit quality measures, and their impact on the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses and our provision for credit losses; (8) volatility in credit and equity markets and its effect on the global economy; (9) conditions relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and other infectious illness outbreaks that may arise in the future, our customers, employees, businesses, liquidity, financial results and overall condition including severity and duration of the associated uncertainties in U.S. and global markets; (10) our ability to effectively compete with other banks and financial services companies and the effects of competition in the financial services industry on our business; (11) our ability to achieve loan growth and attract deposits in our market area, the impact of the cost of deposits and our ability to retain deposits; (12) risks associated with concentrations in real estate related loans; (13) the relative strength or weakness of the commercial and real estate markets where our borrowers are located, including related vacancy rates, and asset and market prices; (14) credit related impairment charges to our securities portfolio; (15) increased capital requirements for our continual growth or as imposed by banking regulators, which may require us to raise capital at a time when capital is not available on favorable terms or at all; (16) regulatory limits on Heritage Bank of Commerce’s ability to pay dividends to the Company; (17) operational issues stemming from, and/or capital spending necessitated by, the potential need to adapt to industry changes in information technology systems, on which we are highly dependent; (18) our inability to attract, recruit, and retain qualified officers and other personnel could harm our ability to implement our strategic plan, impair our relationships with customers and adversely affect our business, results of operations and growth prospects; (19) possible adjustment of the valuation of our deferred tax assets; (20) our ability to keep pace with technological changes, including our ability to identify and address cyber-security risks such as data security breaches, “denial of service” attacks, “hacking” and identity theft; (21) inability of our framework to manage risks associated with our business, including operational risk and credit risk; (22) risks of loss of funding of Small Business Administration (“SBA”) or SBA loan programs, or changes in those programs; (23) compliance with applicable laws and governmental and regulatory requirements, including the Dodd-Frank Act and others relating to banking, consumer protection, securities, accounting and tax matters; (24) effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (25) the expense and uncertain resolution of litigation matters whether occurring in the ordinary course of business or otherwise; (26) availability of and competition for acquisition opportunities; (27) risks resulting from domestic terrorism; (28) risks resulting from social unrest and protests; (29) risks of natural disasters (including earthquakes, fires, and flooding) and other events beyond our control; and (30) our success in managing the risks involved in the foregoing factors.

  For the Quarter Ended: Percent Change From:  For the Six Months Ended:
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS    June 30,     March 31,     June 30,     March 31,     June 30,      June 30,     June 30,     Percent 
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2023 2023 2022  2023  2022   2023 2022  Change 
Interest income $58,341 $56,274 $43,556  4 %  34 % $114,615 $83,462  37 %
Interest expense  12,048  7,016  1,677  72 %  618 %  19,064  3,362  467 %
Net interest income before provision                       
for credit losses on loans  46,293  49,258  41,879  (6)%  11 %  95,551  80,100  19 %
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans  260  32  (181) 713 %  244 %  292  (748) 139 %
Net interest income after provision                       
for credit losses on loans  46,033  49,226  42,060  (6)%  9 %  95,259  80,848  18 %
Noninterest income:                           
Service charges and fees on deposit                       
accounts  901  1,743  867  (48)%  4 %  2,644  1,479  79 %
Increase in cash surrender value of                       
life insurance  502  493  480  2 %  5 %  995  960  4 %
Gain on sales of SBA loans  199  76  27  162 %  637 %  275  183  50 %
Servicing income  104  131  139  (21)%  (25)%  235  245  (4)%
Termination fees    11  45  (100)%  (100)%  11  45  (76)%
Gain on proceeds from company-owned                       
life insurance      27  N/A (100)%    27  (100)%
Gain on warrants        N/A N/A     637  (100)%
Other  368  312  513  18 %  (28)%  680  982  (31)%
Total noninterest income  2,074  2,766  2,098  (25)%  (1)%  4,840  4,558  6 %
Noninterest expense:                              
Salaries and employee benefits  13,987  14,809  13,476  (6)%  4 %  28,796  27,297  5 %
Occupancy and equipment  2,422  2,400  2,277  1 %  6 %  4,822  4,714  2 %
Professional fees  1,149  1,399  1,291  (18)%  (11)%  2,548  2,371  7 %
Other  7,433  6,793  6,146  9 %  21 %  14,226  12,060  18 %
Total noninterest expense  24,991  25,401  23,190  (2)%  8 %  50,392  46,442  9 %
Income before income taxes  23,116  26,591  20,968  (13)%  10 %  49,707  38,964  28 %
Income tax expense  6,713  7,674  6,147  (13)%  9 %  14,387  11,277  28 %
Net income $ 16,403 $ 18,917 $ 14,821  (13)%  11 % $ 35,320 $ 27,687  28 %
                        
PER COMMON SHARE DATA                          
(unaudited)                          
Basic earnings per share $0.27 $0.31 $0.24  (13)%  13 % $0.58 $0.46  26 %
Diluted earnings per share $0.27 $0.31 $0.24  (13)%  13 % $0.58 $0.45  29 %
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic  61,035,435  60,908,221  60,542,170  0 %  1 %  60,971,828  60,468,027  1 %
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted  61,167,689  61,268,072  60,969,154  0 %  0 %  61,192,720  60,945,711  0 %
Common shares outstanding at period-end  61,091,155  60,948,607  60,666,794  0 %  1 %  61,091,155  60,666,794  1 %
Dividend per share $0.13 $0.13 $0.13  0 %  0 % $0.26 $0.26  0 %
Book value per share $10.70 $10.62 $10.01  1 %  7 % $10.70 $10.01  7 %
Tangible book value per share $7.80 $7.70 $7.04  1 %  11 % $7.80 $7.04  11 %
                        
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS                               
(unaudited)                               
Annualized return on average equity  10.12%   12.03%   9.86 %  (16)%  3 %  11.06%   9.29 %  19 %
Annualized return on average tangible                       
common equity  13.93%   16.71%   14.06 %  (17)%  (1)%  15.29%   13.28 %  15 %
Annualized return on average assets  1.25%   1.47%   1.11 %  (15)%  13 %  1.35%   1.04 %  30 %
Annualized return on average tangible assets  1.29%   1.52%   1.15 %  (15)%  12 %  1.40%   1.07 %  31 %
Net interest margin (FTE)  3.76%   4.09%   3.38 %  (8)%  11 %  3.92%   3.21 %  22 %
Efficiency ratio  51.67%   48.83%   52.73 %  6 %  (2)%  50.20%   54.86 %  (8)%
                        
AVERAGE BALANCES                              
(in $000’s, unaudited)                               
Average assets $5,278,243 $5,235,506 $5,334,636  1 %  (1)% $5,256,993 $5,388,638  (2)%
Average tangible assets $5,100,399 $5,057,063 $5,154,245  1 %  (1)% $5,078,851 $5,207,912  (2)%
Average earning assets $4,948,397 $4,895,009 $4,985,611  1 %  (1)% $4,921,850 $5,039,432  (2)%
Average loans held-for-sale $4,166 $2,755 $1,824  51 %  128 % $3,764 $1,652  128 %
Average total loans $3,227,175 $3,274,770 $3,048,353  (1)%  6 % $3,250,541 $3,037,791  7 %
Average deposits $4,424,041 $4,415,952 $4,579,436  0 %  (3)% $4,420,019 $4,637,960  (5)%
Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing $1,368,373 $1,667,260 $1,836,350  (18)%  (25)% $1,516,991 $1,846,699  (18)%
Average interest-bearing deposits $3,055,668 $2,748,692 $2,743,086  11 %  11 % $2,903,028 $2,791,261  4 %
Average interest-bearing liabilities $3,157,722 $2,834,732 $2,791,527  11 %  13 % $2,997,119 $2,835,495  6 %
Average equity $650,240 $637,597 $603,182  2 %  8 % $643,954 $601,279  7 %
Average tangible common equity $472,396 $459,154 $422,791  3 %  12 % $465,812 $420,553  11 %
                             


                 
  For the Quarter Ended: 
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS    June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,    June 30, 
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022  
Interest income $58,341 $56,274 $55,192 $50,174 $43,556  
Interest expense  12,048  7,016  3,453  2,133  1,677  
Net interest income before provision                
for credit losses on loans  46,293  49,258  51,739  48,041  41,879  
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans  260  32  508  1,006  (181) 
Net interest income after provision                
for credit losses on loans  46,033  49,226  51,231  47,035  42,060  
Noninterest income:                
Service charges and fees on deposit                
accounts  901  1,743  1,801  1,360  867  
Increase in cash surrender value of                
life insurance  502  493  481  484  480  
Gain on sales of SBA loans  199  76    308  27  
Servicing income  104  131  138  125  139  
Termination fees    11    16  45  
Gain on proceeds from company-owned                
life insurance          27  
Gain on warrants        32    
Other  368  312  352  456  513  
Total noninterest income  2,074  2,766  2,772  2,781  2,098  
Noninterest expense:                     
Salaries and employee benefits  13,987  14,809  13,915  14,119  13,476  
Occupancy and equipment  2,422  2,400  2,510  2,415  2,277  
Professional fees  1,149  1,399  1,414  1,230  1,291  
Other  7,433  6,793  6,679  6,135  6,146  
Total noninterest expense  24,991  25,401  24,518  23,899  23,190  
Income before income taxes  23,116  26,591  29,485  25,917  20,968  
Income tax expense  6,713  7,674  8,686  7,848  6,147  
Net income $ 16,403 $ 18,917 $ 20,799 $ 18,069 $ 14,821  
                 
PER COMMON SHARE DATA                
(unaudited)                  
Basic earnings per share $0.27 $0.31 $0.34 $0.30 $0.24  
Diluted earnings per share $0.27 $0.31 $0.34 $0.30 $0.24  
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic  61,035,435  60,908,221  60,788,803  60,686,992  60,542,170  
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted  61,167,689  61,268,072  61,357,023  61,123,801  60,969,154  
Common shares outstanding at period-end  61,091,155  60,948,607  60,852,723  60,716,794  60,666,794  
Dividend per share $0.13 $0.13 $0.13 $0.13 $0.13  
Book value per share $10.70 $10.62 $10.39 $10.04 $10.01  
Tangible book value per share $7.80 $7.70 $7.46 $7.09 $7.04  
                 
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS                     
(unaudited)                     
Annualized return on average equity  10.12%   12.03%   13.40%   11.72%   9.86 %  
Annualized return on average tangible                
common equity  13.93%   16.71%   18.89%   16.60%   14.06 %  
Annualized return on average assets  1.25%   1.47%   1.54%   1.31%   1.11 %  
Annualized return on average tangible assets  1.29%   1.52%   1.59%   1.36%   1.15 %  
Net interest margin (FTE)  3.76%   4.09%   4.10%   3.73%   3.38 %  
Efficiency ratio  51.67%   48.83%   44.98%   47.02%   52.73 %  
                 
AVERAGE BALANCES                     
(in $000’s, unaudited)                     
Average assets $5,278,243 $5,235,506 $5,360,867 $5,466,330 $5,334,636  
Average tangible assets $5,100,399 $5,057,063 $5,181,793 $5,286,591 $5,154,245  
Average earning assets $4,948,397 $4,895,009 $5,009,578 $5,117,373 $4,985,611  
Average loans held-for-sale $4,166 $2,755 $2,346 $3,282 $1,824  
Average total loans $3,227,175 $3,274,770 $3,248,210 $3,140,705 $3,048,353  
Average deposits $4,424,041 $4,415,952 $4,600,533 $4,712,044 $4,579,436  
Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing $1,368,373 $1,667,260 $1,851,003 $1,910,748 $1,836,350  
Average interest-bearing deposits $3,055,668 $2,748,692 $2,749,530 $2,801,296 $2,743,086  
Average interest-bearing liabilities $3,157,722 $2,834,732 $2,788,880 $2,840,611 $2,791,527  
Average equity $650,240 $637,597 $615,941 $611,707 $603,182  
Average tangible common equity $472,396 $459,154 $436,867 $431,968 $422,791  
                  


               
  End of Period: Percent Change From: 
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS    June 30,     March 31,     June 30,     March 31,     June 30,  
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2023  2023  2022  2023  2022  
ASSETS                   
Cash and due from banks $42,551  $41,318  $35,764  3 %  19 %
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits              
in other financial institutions  468,951   698,690   840,821  (33)%  (44)%
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value  486,058   491,751   332,129  (1)%  46 %
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost  682,095   698,231   723,716  (2)%  (6)%
Loans held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs  3,136   2,792   2,281  12 %  37 %
Loans:               
Commercial  466,354   506,602   531,421  (8)%  (12)%
Real estate:               
CRE - owner occupied  608,031   603,298   597,521  1 %  2 %
CRE - non-owner occupied  1,147,313   1,083,852   993,621  6 %  15 %
Land and construction  162,816   166,408   155,389  (2)%  5 %
Home equity  128,009   124,481   116,641  3 %  10 %
Multifamily  244,959   231,242   221,938  6 %  10 %
Residential mortgages  514,064   528,639   448,958  (3)%  15 %
Consumer and other  17,635   17,905   18,354  (2)%  (4)%
Loans  3,289,181   3,262,427   3,083,843  1 %  7 %
Deferred loan fees, net  (397)  (512)  (1,391) (22)%  (71)%
Total loans, net of deferred costs and fees  3,288,784   3,261,915   3,082,452  1 %  7 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans  (47,803)  (47,273)  (45,490) 1 %  5 %
Loans, net  3,240,981   3,214,642   3,036,962  1 %  7 %
Company-owned life insurance  79,940   79,438   77,972  1 %  3 %
Premises and equipment, net  9,197   9,142   9,593  1 %  (4)%
Goodwill  167,631   167,631   167,631  0 %  0 %
Other intangible assets  9,830   10,431   12,351  (6)%  (20)%
Accrued interest receivable and other assets  121,467   122,474   117,621  (1)%  3 %
Total assets $ 5,311,837  $ 5,536,540  $ 5,356,841  (4)%  (1)%
               
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
Liabilities:                
Deposits:               
Demand, noninterest-bearing $1,319,844  $1,469,081  $1,846,365  (10)%  (29)%
Demand, interest-bearing  1,064,638   1,196,789   1,218,538  (11)%  (13)%
Savings and money market  1,075,835   1,264,567   1,387,003  (15)%  (22)%
Time deposits - under $250  44,520   37,884   36,691  18 %  21 %
Time deposits - $250 and over  171,852   172,070   98,760  0 %  74 %
ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market              
and time deposits  824,083   304,147   26,287  171 %  3035 %
Total deposits  4,500,772   4,444,538   4,613,644  1 %  (2)%
Other short-term borrowings     300,000     N/A  N/A  
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs  39,425   39,387   39,274  0 %  0 %
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  117,970   105,407   96,699  12 %  22 %
Total liabilities  4,658,167   4,889,332   4,749,617  (5)%  (2)%
               
Shareholders’ Equity:                   
Common stock  505,075   504,135   499,832  0 %  1 %
Retained earnings  165,853   157,390   123,310  5 %  35 %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (17,258)  (14,317)  (15,918) (21)%  (8)%
Total shareholders' equity  653,670   647,208   607,224  1 %  8 %
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,311,837  $ 5,536,540  $ 5,356,841  (4)%  (1)%
               


                
  End of Period:
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS    June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,    June 30,
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2023  2023  2022  2022  2022 
ASSETS                    
Cash and due from banks $42,551  $41,318  $27,595  $40,500  $35,764 
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits               
in other financial institutions  468,951   698,690   279,008   641,251   840,821 
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value  486,058   491,751   489,596   478,534   332,129 
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost  682,095   698,231   714,990   703,794   723,716 
Loans held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs  3,136   2,792   2,456   2,081   2,281 
Loans:               
Commercial  466,354   506,602   533,915   542,829   531,421 
Real estate:               
CRE - owner occupied  608,031   603,298   614,663   612,241   597,521 
CRE - non-owner occupied  1,147,313   1,083,852   1,066,368   1,023,405   993,621 
Land and construction  162,816   166,408   163,577   167,439   155,389 
Home equity  128,009   124,481   120,724   116,489   116,641 
Multifamily  244,959   231,242   244,882   229,455   221,938 
Residential mortgages  514,064   528,639   537,905   508,839   448,958 
Consumer and other  17,635   17,905   17,033   16,620   18,354 
Loans  3,289,181   3,262,427   3,299,067   3,217,317   3,083,843 
Deferred loan fees, net  (397)  (512)  (517)  (844)  (1,391)
Total loans, net of deferred fees  3,288,784   3,261,915   3,298,550   3,216,473   3,082,452 
Allowance for credit losses on loans  (47,803)  (47,273)  (47,512)  (46,921)  (45,490)
Loans, net  3,240,981   3,214,642   3,251,038   3,169,552   3,036,962 
Company-owned life insurance  79,940   79,438   78,945   78,456   77,972 
Premises and equipment, net  9,197   9,142   9,301   9,428   9,593 
Goodwill  167,631   167,631   167,631   167,631   167,631 
Other intangible assets  9,830   10,431   11,033   11,692   12,351 
Accrued interest receivable and other assets  121,467   122,474   125,987   128,343   117,621 
Total assets $ 5,311,837  $ 5,536,540  $ 5,157,580  $ 5,431,262  $ 5,356,841 
                
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY               
Liabilities:                   
Deposits:                   
Demand, noninterest-bearing $1,319,844  $1,469,081  $1,736,722  $1,883,574  $1,846,365 
Demand, interest-bearing  1,064,638   1,196,789   1,196,427   1,154,403   1,218,538 
Savings and money market  1,075,835   1,264,567   1,285,444   1,487,400   1,387,003 
Time deposits - under $250  44,520   37,884   32,445   34,728   36,691 
Time deposits - $250 and over  171,852   172,070   108,192   93,263   98,760 
ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market               
and time deposits  824,083   304,147   30,374   29,897   26,287 
Total deposits  4,500,772   4,444,538   4,389,604   4,683,265   4,613,644 
Other short-term borrowings     300,000          
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs  39,425   39,387   39,350   39,312   39,274 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  117,970   105,407   96,170   99,168   96,699 
Total liabilities  4,658,167   4,889,332   4,525,124   4,821,745   4,749,617 
                
Shareholders’ Equity:                    
Common stock  505,075   504,135   502,923   501,240   499,832 
Retained earnings  165,853   157,390   146,389   133,489   123,310 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (17,258)  (14,317)  (16,856)  (25,212)  (15,918)
Total shareholders' equity  653,670   647,208   632,456   609,517   607,224 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,311,837  $ 5,536,540  $ 5,157,580  $ 5,431,262  $ 5,356,841 
                


               
  At or For the Quarter Ended: Percent Change From: 
CREDIT QUALITY DATA    June 30,     March 31,     June 30,     March 31,     June 30,  
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2023  2023 2022  2023  2022  
Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment $3,275  $781 $1,734  319 %  89 %
Restructured and loans over 90 days past due              
and still accruing  2,262   1,459  981  55 %  131 %
Total nonperforming loans  5,537   2,240  2,715  147 %  104 %
Foreclosed assets         N/A  N/A  
Total nonperforming assets $5,537  $2,240 $2,715  147 %  104 %
Other restructured loans still accruing $  $ $113  N/A  (100)%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter $(270) $271 $(2,883) (200)%  91 %
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans during the quarter $260  $32 $(181) 713 %  244 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans $47,803  $47,273 $45,490  1 %  5 %
Classified assets $30,500  $26,800 $28,929  14 %  5 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans  1.45 %   1.45%   1.48 %  0 %  (2)%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans  863.34 %   2,110.40%   1,675.51 %  (59)%  (48)%
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.10 %   0.04%   0.05 %  150 %  100 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans  0.17 %   0.07%   0.09 %  143 %  89 %
Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp              
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans  6 %   5%   6 %  20 %  0 %
Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce              
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans  5 %   5%   6 %  0 %  (17)%
               
OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS                   
(in $000’s, unaudited)                   
Heritage Commerce Corp:                   
Tangible common equity (1) $476,209  $469,146 $427,242  2 %  11 %
Shareholders’ equity / total assets  12.31 %   11.69%   11.34 %  5 %  9 %
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2)  9.27 %   8.76%   8.25 %  6 %  12 %
Loan to deposit ratio  73.07 %   73.39%   66.81 %  0 %  9 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits  29.32 %   33.05%   40.02 %  (11)%  (27)%
Total capital ratio  15.4 %   15.3%   14.6 %  1 %  5 %
Tier 1 capital ratio  13.2 %   13.1%   12.5 %  1 %  6 %
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio  13.2 %   13.1%   12.5 %  1 %  6 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio  9.7 %   9.6%   8.7 %  1 %  11 %
Heritage Bank of Commerce:              
Total capital ratio  14.8 %   14.7%   14.1 %  1 %  5 %
Tier 1 capital ratio  13.7 %   13.5%   13.0 %  1 %  5 %
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio  13.7 %   13.5%   13.0 %  1 %  5 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio  10.0 %   9.9%   9.0 %  1 %  11 %


                                                         
(1) Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets.
(2) Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets.

    

                 
  At or For the Quarter Ended: 
CREDIT QUALITY DATA    June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,    June 30,  
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2023  2023 2022  2022  2022  
Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment $3,275  $781 $740  $491  $1,734  
Restructured and loans over 90 days past due                
and still accruing  2,262   1,459  1,685   545   981  
Total nonperforming loans  5,537   2,240  2,425   1,036   2,715  
Foreclosed assets               
Total nonperforming assets $5,537  $2,240 $2,425  $1,036  $2,715  
Other restructured loans still accruing $  $ $171  $93  $113  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter $(270) $271 $(83) $(425) $(2,883) 
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans during the quarter $260  $32 $508  $1,006  $(181) 
Allowance for credit losses on loans $47,803  $47,273 $47,512  $46,921  $45,490  
Classified assets $30,500  $26,800 $14,544  $28,570  $28,929  
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans  1.45 %   1.45%   1.44 %   1.46 %   1.48 %  
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans  863.34 %   2,110.40%   1,959.26 %   4,529.05 %   1,675.51 %  
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.10 %   0.04%   0.05 %   0.02 %   0.05 %  
Nonperforming loans to total loans  0.17 %   0.07%   0.07 %   0.03 %   0.09 %  
Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp                
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans  6 %   5%   3 %   6 %   6 %  
Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce                
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans  5 %   5%   3 %   5 %   6 %  
                 
OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS                     
(in $000’s, unaudited)                     
Heritage Commerce Corp:                     
Tangible common equity (1) $476,209  $469,146 $453,792  $430,194  $427,242  
Shareholders’ equity / total assets  12.31 %   11.69%   12.26 %   11.22 %   11.34 %  
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2)  9.27 %   8.76%   9.11 %   8.19 %   8.25 %  
Loan to deposit ratio  73.07 %   73.39%   75.14 %   68.68 %   66.81 %  
Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits  29.32 %   33.05%   39.56 %   40.22 %   40.02 %  
Total capital ratio  15.4 %   15.3%   14.8 %   14.5 %   14.6 %  
Tier 1 capital ratio  13.2 %   13.1%   12.7 %   12.4 %   12.5 %  
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio  13.2 %   13.1%   12.7 %   12.4 %   12.5 %  
Tier 1 leverage ratio  9.7 %   9.6%   9.2 %   8.7 %   8.7 %  
Heritage Bank of Commerce:                
Total capital ratio  14.8 %   14.7%   14.2 %   14.0 %   14.1 %  
Tier 1 capital ratio  13.7 %   13.5%   13.2 %   12.9 %   13.0 %  
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio  13.7 %   13.5%   13.2 %   12.9 %   13.0 %  
Tier 1 leverage ratio  10.0 %   9.9%   9.5 %   9.0 %   9.0 %  

 

                                                
(1) Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets.
(2) Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets.


                  
  For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended 
  June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 
           Interest    Average          Interest    Average 
NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ 
(in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate 
Assets:                       
Loans, gross (1)(2) $3,231,341 $44,028  5.47%  $3,050,177 36,538  4.80%  
Securities - taxable  1,147,375  6,982  2.44%   912,408  4,407  1.94%  
Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3)  34,070  302  3.56%   40,447  343  3.40%  
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits                 
in other financial institutions  535,611  7,092  5.31%   982,579  2,340  0.96%  
Total interest earning assets (3)  4,948,397  58,404  4.73%   4,985,611  43,628  3.51%  
Cash and due from banks  35,159        37,172       
Premises and equipment, net  9,190        9,666       
Goodwill and other intangible assets  177,844        180,391       
Other assets  107,653        121,796       
Total assets $5,278,243       $5,334,636       
                  
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity:                   
Deposits:                   
Demand, noninterest-bearing $1,368,373       $1,836,350       
                  
Demand, interest-bearing  1,118,200  1,788  0.64%   1,249,875  468  0.15%  
Savings and money market  1,109,347  4,638  1.68%   1,327,665  558  0.17%  
Time deposits - under $100  11,610  20  0.69%   12,643  4  0.13%  
Time deposits - $100 and over  201,600  1,410  2.81%   125,258  114  0.37%  
ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market                 
and time deposits  614,911  2,867  1.87%   27,645  2  0.03%  
Total interest-bearing deposits  3,055,668  10,723  1.41%   2,743,086  1,146  0.17%  
Total deposits  4,424,041  10,723  0.97%   4,579,436  1,146  0.10%  
                  
Short-term borrowings  62,653  787  5.04%   16    0.00%  
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs  39,401  538  5.48%   48,425  531  4.40%  
Total interest-bearing liabilities  3,157,722  12,048  1.53%   2,791,527  1,677  0.24%  
Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand,                 
noninterest-bearing / cost of funds  4,526,095  12,048  1.07%   4,627,877  1,677  0.15%  
Other liabilities  101,908        103,577       
Total liabilities  4,628,003        4,731,454       
Shareholders’ equity  650,240        603,182       
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $5,278,243       $5,334,636       
                  
Net interest income (3) / margin      46,356  3.76%       41,951  3.38%  
Less tax equivalent adjustment (3)      (63)         (72)    
Net interest income     $46,293         $41,879     

 

                                                           
(1) Includes loans held-for-sale. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balances.
(2) Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $94,000 for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $816,000 for the second quarter of 2022. Prepayment fees totaled $73,000 for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $549,000 for the second quarter of 2022.
(3) Reflects the FTE adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21% tax rate.


                  
  For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended 
  June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 
           Interest    Average          Interest    Average 
NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ 
(in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate 
Assets:                       
Loans, gross (1)(2) $3,231,341 $44,028  5.47%  $3,277,525 $44,112  5.46%  
Securities - taxable  1,147,375  6,982  2.44%   1,161,021  7,056  2.46%  
Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3)  34,070  302  3.56%   36,012  313  3.52%  
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits                 
in other financial institutions  535,611  7,092  5.31%   420,451  4,859  4.69%  
Total interest earning assets (3)  4,948,397  58,404  4.73%   4,895,009  56,340  4.67%  
Cash and due from banks  35,159        37,563       
Premises and equipment, net  9,190        9,269       
Goodwill and other intangible assets  177,844        178,443       
Other assets  107,653        115,222       
Total assets $5,278,243       $5,235,506       
                  
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity:                   
Deposits:                   
Demand, noninterest-bearing $1,368,373       $1,667,260       
                  
Demand, interest-bearing  1,118,200  1,788  0.64%   1,217,731  1,476  0.49%  
Savings and money market  1,109,347  4,638  1.68%   1,285,173  3,489  1.10%  
Time deposits - under $100  11,610  20  0.69%   12,280  10  0.33%  
Time deposits - $100 and over  201,600  1,410  2.81%   163,047  845  2.10%  
ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market                 
and time deposits  614,911  2,867  1.87%   70,461  81  0.47%  
Total interest-bearing deposits  3,055,668  10,723  1.41%   2,748,692  5,901  0.87%  
Total deposits  4,424,041  10,723  0.97%   4,415,952  5,901  0.54%  
                  
Short-term borrowings  62,653  787  5.04%   46,677  578  5.02%  
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs  39,401  538  5.48%   39,363  537  5.53%  
Total interest-bearing liabilities  3,157,722  12,048  1.53%   2,834,732  7,016  1.00%  
Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand,                 
noninterest-bearing / cost of funds  4,526,095  12,048  1.07%   4,501,992  7,016  0.63%  
Other liabilities  101,908        95,917       
Total liabilities  4,628,003        4,597,909       
Shareholders’ equity  650,240        637,597       
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $5,278,243       $5,235,506       
                  
Net interest income (3) / margin      46,356  3.76%       49,324  4.09%  
Less tax equivalent adjustment (3)      (63)         (66)    
Net interest income     $46,293         $49,258     
                  

 

                                                           
(1) Includes loans held-for-sale. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balances.
(2) Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $94,000 for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $300,000 for the first quarter of 2023. Prepayment fees totaled $73,000 for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $138,000 for the first quarter of 2023.
(3) Reflects the FTE adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21% tax rate.


                  
  For the Six Months Ended For the Six Months Ended 
  June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 
           Interest    Average          Interest    Average 
NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ 
(in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate 
Assets:                       
Loans, gross (1)(2) $3,254,305 $88,140  5.46%  $3,039,443 71,639  4.75%  
Securities - taxable  1,154,160  14,038  2.45%   847,409  7,851  1.87%  
Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3)  35,036  615  3.54%   42,647  719  3.40%  
Other investments, interest-bearing deposits in other                 
financial institutions and Federal funds sold  478,349  11,951  5.04%   1,109,933  3,404  0.62%  
Total interest earning assets (3)  4,921,850  114,744  4.70%   5,039,432  83,613  3.35%  
Cash and due from banks  36,354        37,400       
Premises and equipment, net  9,229        9,636       
Goodwill and other intangible assets  178,142