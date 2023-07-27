MONDAY: Biden Cabinet Member to Ring NYSE Closing Bell, Visit Local Small Businesses

NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Monday, July 31, SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, the voice in President Biden’s Cabinet for America’s 33 million small businesses, will visit New York City to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the SBA.



Administrator Guzman will visit with local small business owners to highlight how President Biden’s Investing in America agenda has led to record job growth and a historic small business boom, with entrepreneurs applying to start 12.2 million new small businesses during President Biden’s first 30 months in office. Administrator Guzman will end her day with a visit to the New York Stock Exchange, where she will ring the closing bell at 4 p.m. ET to mark the SBA’s anniversary and celebrate the immense possibility of American entrepreneurship with former SBA-assisted small businesses that have since grown to successful publicly traded companies.

Established by President Eisenhower on July 30, 1953, via the Small Business Act, the SBA has since provided billions of dollars in support to small business owners. After seven decades of helping American entrepreneurs achieve their small business dreams, the SBA continues to assist millions of small business owners every year through resources and strategic guidance, helping them build meaningful lifelong connections and sustain their local economies.



All times are local; specific location information will be provided upon successful RSVP.

Monday, July 31, 2023

Small Business Visits

WHO: SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman



WHEN: Afternoon. Additional details to come.





WHERE: New York City. RSVP HERE for specific addresses and times.

NYSE Closing Bell Ringing

WHO: SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman



WHEN: 4 p.m. ET





WHERE: Live-streamed on The Bell | NYSE.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.