Infant Nutrition Market to Surpass 110.2 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Increase in Awareness among Consumers

Westford, USA, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, over the years, there has been a significant increase in the demand for dried baby food, driven by the growing awareness of the importance of providing balanced nutrition to infants. Parents and caregivers increasingly recognize the benefits of offering nutrient-rich and wholesome food options to support their babies' healthy growth and development in the infant nutrition market .

Browse in-depth TOC on the "Infant Nutrition Market"

Pages - 237

Tables - 98

Figures – 76

Several key factors, including the rise in the working mother population, increased spending on baby health, and a growing demand for organic baby food, drive the growth of the infant nutrition market. Over recent years, there has been a notable increase in the number of young working mothers, significantly influencing the market.

Prominent Players in the Infant Nutrition Market

Abbott Laboratories

Danone S.A.

Nestlé S.A.

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

The Kraft Heinz Company

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

The Honest Company

HiPP GmbH & Co. Vertrieb KG

Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd.

Beingmate Baby & Child Food Co., Ltd.

FrieslandCampina

Feihe International Inc.

Hero Group

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

Arla Foods amba

Synutra International, Inc.

Pinnacle Foods Inc.

Plum, PBC

Danalac Infant Formula

Probiotics Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to Surge of Innovation and Advancements in Critical Components

Probiotics emerged as a dominant player in the market, contributing significantly to the overall revenue share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. The global infant nutrition market is experiencing substantial growth, and the sector is poised for rapid expansion, driven by a surge of innovation and advancements in critical components such as probiotics and human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs).

The markets in the North America for baby nourishment products are projected to experience growth in the infant nutrition market owing to several key factors. The increasing number of working women in the region has significantly impacted the market as these women rely on convenient and nutritious baby food products to cater to their busy lifestyles.

Solid Baby Food Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to its Convenience and Ease of Feeding

The solid baby food segment stood out as the dominant infant nutrition market, capturing an impressive three-fourths of the market share. Solid baby food products, such as purees, cereals, and snacks, have long been a staple in infant diets, favored for their convenience and ease of feeding. However, the market dynamics are anticipated to shift in the coming years.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific are the world's largest market for baby nourishment products, and this trend is expected to continue during the projection period. The regional infant nutrition market is projected to grow substantially, with a CAGR of more than 8%. One of the primary drivers of this growth is the high birth rates in the Asia Pacific region.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the infant nutrition market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Infant Nutrition Market

Danone recently significantly advanced infant nutrition by introducing a new dairy and plant mix infant formula. This innovative formula incorporates a balanced blend of 60% plant-based and 40% dairy-based protein, combining the nutritional elements found in plants and breastmilk. The introduction of this formula reflects a growing trend in the market, as more parents seek nutritious and sustainable options for their infants, focusing on plant-based ingredients known for their health benefits and environmental impact.

Gerber launched Plant-tastic, its first-ever plant-based baby food brand in 2022. Plant-tastic offers a range of organic plant-based toddler meals, including pouches, snacks, and bowls, all carefully crafted with nutrient-dense ingredients such as beans, whole grains, and vegetables to provide a rich supply of plant protein.

Key Questions Answered in Infant Nutrition Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

