Groupe Casino: Conciliation proceedings: Casino Group enters into an agreement in principle with EPGC a.s., Fimalac, Attestor and some of its main creditors

Conciliation proceedings: Casino Group enters into an agreement in principle with EPGC a.s., Fimalac, Attestor and some of its main creditors

Update of 2023 forward-looking items

Paris, 28 July 2023

Casino Group announces that it has, under the aegis of the conciliators and of the Comité Interministériel de restructuration industrielle (CIRI), entered into an agreement in principle on 27 July 2023 with EP Global Commerce a.s., Fimalac, Attestor (hereafter collectively the "Consortium") and creditors holding more than two-thirds of the Term Loan B, aiming at strengthening the Group's equity structure and restructuring its financial debt (the “Agreement in Principle”).

The Agreement in Principle has been approved by the Board of directors, upon unanimous recommendation of the ad hoc committee. It provides for the conclusion by the parties and the other creditors supporting the Agreement in Principle of a binding Lock-up Agreement1 during September 2023, allowing the opening of accelerated safeguard proceedings (procédure de sauvegarde accélérée) by October 2023 and the effective completion of all the restructuring operations during the course of the first quarter of 2024.

French banking groups (holding, together with some of the above-mentioned creditors, more than two-thirds of the RCF) have confirmed to the Group their agreement in principle on the main terms of the restructuring as set forth in the Agreement in Principle.

In any event, Casino shareholders will be massively diluted and Rallye will lose control of Casino.

A summary of the Agreement in Principle has been posted today on Casino’s website (Agreement).

This above summary contains key forward-looking financial information provided by Casino Group to the stakeholders in the framework of the conciliation proceedings, as well as the key items of the business plan prepared to date by the Consortium on the basis of the aforementioned financial data provided by Casino Group.

Therefore, all inside information relating to Casino Group which has been provided to date by Casino to stakeholders under non-disclosure agreements, as part of the conciliation proceedings, has also been publicly disclosed.

In addition, the Group has today obtained from the creditors under the Revolving Credit Facility to waive their right to claim any accelerated payment on the basis of any event of default under the financial covenants as of 30 June 2023 and 30 September 2023 (see press release dated 26 June 2023).

1 A lock up agreement is an agreement pursuant to which a signatory commits to support and take all steps and actions reasonably necessary to implement and consummate the Group's restructuring.

