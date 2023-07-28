English Dutch French

Bekaert announces change in the Board of Directors





Bekaert announces today that Gregory Dalle has resigned as a Director and is stepping down from the Board with effect from 31 July 2023. The resignation follows Gregory’s recent appointment as Managing Director at Citi with associated duties and obligations. He joined the Board in May 2015 and was a member of the Audit, Risk and Finance Committee.



"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I thank Greg for his commitment and dedication to the company" stated Jürgen Tinggren, Chairman of the Board. "We greatly appreciated the leadership, insight, and expertise that Greg has provided over the past eight years."

The Board will take a decision on the succession of Gregory Dalle in the coming months.

