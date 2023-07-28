BIC: Release and availability of the 2023 half-year financial report

English French

Clichy, France, July 28, 2023

RELEASE AND AVAILABILITY OF THE 2023 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

The 2023 Half-Year Financial Report of SOCIÉTÉ BIC (Paris: BB) was sent to the A.M.F. – Autorité des Marchés Financiers (Paris Stock Exchange Authority) on July 28, 2023.

The document is available on BIC’s website on this link.

About BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationary, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox, and more. In 2022, BIC Net Sales were €2,233.9 million. The Company is listed on Euronext Paris, is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It has received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

Investor Relations team

investors.info@bicworld.com







Kimberly Stewart

Head of Investor Relations

+33 6 37 01 42 68

kimberly.stewart@bicworld.com



Isabelle de Segonzac

Image 7, Press Relations contact

+33 6 89 87 61 39

isegonzac@image7.fr





Agenda

All dates are subject to change

Investor Update September 11, 2023, 2p.m. Paris (CET) time Third Quarter and 9 Months 2023 Results October 25, 2023, post market close Full Year 2023 Results February 20, 2024, post market close

