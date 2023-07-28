Baby Powder Market Set to Soar Past USD 2.19 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford, USA, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The baby powder market is expected to witness substantial growth from 2023 to 2030, driven by the popularity of talc-based and cornstarch-based variants. The distribution channels for baby powder include online retail and offline retail through supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, and drug stores.

According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Baby Powder market, growing demand for natural and organic baby powder products, increasing focus on product safety and non-toxic formulations, preference for talc-free and plant-based ingredients, rise in eco-friendly and sustainable baby powder options, surge in premium and specialized baby powder variants, popularity of gender-neutral and unisex baby powder products, and the use of innovative packaging and application methods for convenience and hygiene are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Baby Powder Market"

Pages - 257

Tables - 63

Figures -79

Baby powder is a talc-based powder that is used to keep babies' skin dry and prevent rashes. It is also sometimes used to absorb moisture and prevent chafing in adults. Baby powder is typically applied to the skin with a powder puff or a dusting powder bottle. Baby powder is a safe and effective product for most babies. However, there have been some concerns about the safety of talcum powder, which is the main ingredient in most baby powders. Talcum powder has been linked to ovarian cancer, so some parents are using cornstarch-based powders instead.

Prominent Players in Baby Powder Market

Johnson & Johnson

Proctor & Gamble

Kimberly-Clark

Unilever

Burt's Bees

Seventh Generation

Earth Mama Angel Baby

California Baby

Honest Company

Mustela

Aveeno

Huggies

Pampers

Luvs

GoodNites

Drypers

Babyganics

Baby Dove

BabyJoy

Baby Magic

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes



Details



Forecast Period



2023-2030 Market Size in 2022



1.11 Billion 2030 Value Projection



2.19 Billion CAGR 5.6% Segments Covered















Product Type Talc-based baby powder, cornstarch-based baby powder and others (such as arrowroot-based powder)



Distribution Channel Online retail and offline retail (supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, drug stores)











Regions Covered







North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Rest of MEA)

Talc-based baby powder Demand to Grow substantially in the Forecast Period

Talc-based baby powders dominate the global online market as they have been associated with potential health risks, particularly when used in the diaper area, as they may cause respiratory issues if inhaled by babies. This has raised concerns among parents and led to a growing preference for safer alternatives.

Infants (0-1 year) are the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, Infants (0-1 year) are the leading segment, as baby powder is often used extensively for newborns and infants to keep their delicate skin dry and prevent diaper rash. Parents and caregivers commonly use baby powder during diaper changes to absorb excess moisture and maintain skin hygiene.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Affluent Consumer Base

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge affluent consumer base. The region has strong stringent regulatory standards for baby care products, ensuring product safety and quality. This fosters consumer confidence and brand loyalty.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Baby Powder market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavours to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Baby Powder.

Key Developments in Baby Powder Market

Kimberly-Clark, the maker of Huggies baby powder, has also been facing lawsuits related to the potential health risks of talcum powder. In 2023, the company announced that it would be reformulating its baby powder to remove talc and replace it with cornstarch.

Unilever, the maker of Dove baby powder, has not announced any plans to reformulate its baby powder or phase out talc. However, the company has said that it is committed to providing safe and effective products for babies.

Key Questions Answered in Baby Powder Market Report

What specific growth drivers will impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

