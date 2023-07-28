Flow Batteries Market Surging at 27% CAGR to Cross US$ 4.11 Billion by 2033: Fact.MR Analysis

Rockville, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Flow Batteries Market stands at a valuation of US$ 376.68 million in 2023 and is forecasted to increase at a significant CAGR of 27% from 2023 to 2033.



Flow batteries are a type of rechargeable batteries that store energy in chemical solutions. They are known for their scalability, long lifespan, and high energy storage capacity. Flow batteries are gaining significant attention due to their potential applications in renewable energy storage, grid-level energy management, and electric vehicles. Flow batteries offer a viable solution for storing excess energy generated from renewable sources such as solar and wind power for later use.

As the world is shifting towards clean energy, demand for efficient energy storage technologies is increasing. Flow batteries have the potential to revolutionize grid-level energy management by providing stability, load balancing, and backup power during peak demand periods. They help utilities manage fluctuations in electricity supply and demand, thereby improving the overall reliability of the electrical grid.

Respective governments worldwide are implementing favorable policies and incentives to promote energy storage technologies, including flow batteries. Financial incentives, subsidies, and tax credits are expected to boost the adoption of flow batteries during the forecast period.

Flow batteries are showing strong promise for electric vehicle (EV) applications. They offer advantages such as quick recharging, extended driving range, and reduced concerns about battery degradation over time. Integration of flow batteries in EV charging infrastructure significantly enhances the adoption of electric vehicles. They are also ideal for microgrid applications, particularly in remote areas and off-grid locations. Flow batteries can provide reliable power supply, load shifting, and support renewable integration in microgrid systems, presenting significant growth opportunities for market players.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global flow batteries market is projected to reach US$ 4.11 billion by 2033.

Supportive government policies, renewable energy targets, and strong focus on grid modernization are driving up the demand for flow batteries in the United States.

The German market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 25.5% from 2023 to 2033.

Sales of flow batteries in China are estimated to rise at a CAGR of 32.5% over the coming decade.

Demand for vanadium flow batteries is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 26.5% through 2033.



“Growing penetration of renewable energy sources in the global energy mix is a major driver boosting the demand for flow batteries,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

To expand their customer base, top flow battery manufacturers aggressively target new markets and geographical areas. To reach a larger audience and seize market opportunities in developing nations or areas with high potential for renewable energy, they are forming alliances, partnerships, and distribution networks. Additionally, they are spending money on R&D initiatives to advance their flow battery technologies.

A 20MWh vanadium redox flow battery (VRFB) energy storage project was initiated by H2, Inc. in December 2021, situated in the northern region of California.



Key Companies Profiled

RedFlow Ltd

Primus Power Corporation

VRB Energy

Invinity Energy Systems Plc.

ESS Tech Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

OCI Co., Ltd.

EnerVault

J. Schmalz GmbH

Aquion Energy, Inc.

Ashlawn Energy LLC

ESS, Inc.

Primus Power Corporation

H2, Inc.

Bushveld Energy

RFC Power

Australian Vanadium

Cellcube

Hydraredox



Recent Market Developments

Honeywell unveiled groundbreaking flow battery technology in October 2021, designed to facilitate the utilization of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power to address the growing need for sustainable energy storage. This innovative solution offers enhanced safety and durability, making it an ideal choice for large-scale storage of renewable energy.

ESS Inc., a prominent manufacturer of flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications, introduced its latest storage solution, the Energy Center, in February 2021. This cutting-edge system boasts an impressive 20-hour duration and a capacity of 3 MW, enabling efficient and reliable energy storage capabilities.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global flow batteries market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on material (vanadium, iron, zinc-bromine, zinc-iron, hydrogen-bromine, polysulfide-bromine, organic), application (utilities, commercial & industrial, military, EV charging stations), and type (hybrid, redox), storage (compact, large scale), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

About Us:

