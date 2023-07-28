Global Photovoltaic (PV) Inverter Markets, 2023-2027: Smart City Initiatives Creating Opportunities for the Adoption of Solar Power and PV Inverters

Dublin, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Photovoltaic Inverter Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global photovoltaic inverter market is expected to experience significant growth, with a forecasted increase of USD 4.05 billion during 2022-2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.3%.

Rising demand for renewable energy is a key driver for the photovoltaic inverter market. The shift towards sustainable and clean energy sources has led to increased adoption of solar power generation, which in turn drives the demand for photovoltaic inverters.

The decline in the levelized cost of energy (LOCE) of solar power generation and the cost of photovoltaic inverters contribute to the market growth. As the costs of solar power generation decrease, it becomes a more attractive option for consumers and businesses, leading to increased installations of photovoltaic inverters.

Government regulations supporting solar power generation also play a significant role in driving the market. Incentives, subsidies, and favorable policies from governments encourage the adoption of solar energy, leading to the demand for photovoltaic inverters.

Market Segmentation:

By Product: String Central Micro

By Type: On-grid Off-grid

By Geographical Landscape: APAC Europe North America Middle East and Africa South America



Market Opportunities:

The rapid growth of smart cities is expected to drive the photovoltaic inverter market. Smart city initiatives often focus on sustainability and clean energy solutions, creating opportunities for the adoption of solar power and photovoltaic inverters.

The rapid deployment of microgrids and the rise in the adoption of hybrid power systems in telecom towers will also contribute to the demand for photovoltaic inverters.

Major Players in the Market:

ABB Ltd.

Canadian Solar Inc.

Danfoss AS

DARFON ELECTRONICS CORP.

Delta Electronics Inc.

Eaton Corp. Plc

Enphase Energy Inc.

Fronius International GmbH

General Electric Co.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

OMRON Corp.

Powerone Micro Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Sineng Electric Co. Ltd.

SMA Solar Technology AG

SolarEdge Technologies Inc.

Sungrow Power Supply Co. Ltd.

SunPower Corp.

Yaskawa Solectria Solar

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

