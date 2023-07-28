Global Satellite Flat Panel Antenna Market: Advancements in 5G/6G Connectivity Drive Growth - Analysis & Forecast 2021-2031

Dublin, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Satellite Flat Panel Antenna Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on End-User, Type, Frequency, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global satellite flat panel antenna market is driven by several factors, including the rising demand for high-speed (5G/6G) wireless connectivity, increasing demand for multi-orbit antennas, and advancements in proprietary manufacturing technologies.

Market Introduction

Antenna designs have undergone significant evolution and have found applications across diverse fields. Ongoing advancements have enhanced their performance and utility.

To ensure efficient evaluation of these designs, effective testing methods are vital. With the rise of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and the emergence of smart cities, flat panel antennas enable seamless connectivity and data exchange among devices, facilitating efficient infrastructure management and enhancing the quality of life.

Currently, the trend toward more compact, scalable lighter, and beamforming antenna demonstrates the industry's commitment to improving performance, efficiency, and flexibility.

Electronically steered flat panel antennas play a crucial role in maximizing satellite bandwidth efficiency and addressing weight considerations, particularly for mobility applications. In the coming decade, these antennas are expected to dominate the maritime and land-mobile sectors due to their lightweight design and simplified installation procedures.

Meanwhile, mechanically steered antennas currently maintain a competitive edge in the aeronautical industry, benefitting from their early market presence and meeting the stringent performance requirements specific to this sector.

The deployment of satellite mega-constellations and the potential to provide global broadband coverage in remote areas have a positive impact on the global satellite flat panel antenna market. Several organizations, research institutes, and government agencies are working to introduce newer technologies into the global satellite flat panel antenna market.

In recent years, satellite flat panel antenna has registered an exponential surge in demand from the defense and government industry, with high demands for secure communications, surveillance, reconnaissance, and intelligence gathering.

Additionally, the global satellite flat panel antenna market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by the emergence of satellite mega-constellations deployed by prominent companies such as OneWeb, SpaceX, and Amazon's Project Kuiper. They focus on deploying thousands of satellites into orbit, creating a network that enables global connectivity.

Market Segmentation



Segmentation 1: by Application

Automotive

Aviation

Defense and Government

Enterprise

Maritime

Telecom

Oil and Gas

Space

Defense and Government Application to Continue its Dominance as the Leading Application Segment

The global satellite flat panel antenna market is led by the defense and government industry, with a 25.19% share in 2023. Satellite flat panel antennas find application in military/defense sectors, catering to the needs of reliable connectivity over long distances without signal interruptions or losses.

They can be deployed on vehicles, aircraft, and ships, providing real-time data transfer, voice communication, and other critical services for situational awareness, command and control, and coordination between forces.

Satellite flat panel antennas are revolutionizing the broadband connectivity landscape by enabling high-speed internet access of up to 400Mbps through low Earth orbit (LEO) and medium Earth orbit (MEO) satellites.

The advancements in satellite technology, coupled with the beamforming capabilities of these antennas, are propelling the demand for flat panel antennae. It is expected that the sales of satellite flat panel antennas will continue the same trend in the coming years and contribute significantly to the growth of the global satellite flat panel antenna market during the forecast period.

Segmentation 2: by Steering Mechanism

Electronically Steered Antenna

Mechanically Steered Antenna

Hybrid

Electronically Steered Antenna to witness the highest growth between 2023 and 2033

The global satellite flat panel antenna market is expected to be dominated by the electronically steered antenna segment in 2023, with a 40.0% share in terms of revenue.

Ongoing advancements in technology, such as the integration of advanced semiconductor components, improved power efficiency, and enhanced beamforming, are the factors driving the adoption of electronically steered antennas across various industries.

These antennas are ideal for applications that require high precision and fast response times, such as military communications and weather forecasting.

Segmentation 3: by Type

Flat Panel Antenna for Satellite Communication (Satcom)

Flat Panel Antenna for Terrestrial Communication

Flat Panel Antenna for Satellite Communication (Satcom) to Witness the Highest Growth between 2023 and 2033

The global satellite flat panel antenna market is expected to be dominated by flat panel antenna for satellite communication (Satcom) in 2023, with a 53.46% share in terms of revenue. The growing demand for high-speed broadband connectivity and reliable communication services is driving the adoption of flat panel antennas in satellite communication.

In the satellite communications industry, most flat panel antennas are waveguide-based, employing either horn or slot array antennas with mechanical steering, printed circuit board (PCB) antennas, or active electronically steered arrays.

L and S Band (1 GHz - 4 GHz)

C and X Band (4 GHz - 12 GHz)

Ku, K, and Ka Band (13 GHz - 40 GHz)

Segmentation 4: by Frequency Band

Ku, K, and Ka Band (13 GHz - 40 GHz) to Witness the Highest Growth between 2023 and 2033

The global satellite flat panel antenna market is expected to be dominated by Ku, K, and Ka bands (13 GHz - 40 GHz) in 2023, with a 50.40% share in revenue due to the rising demand for new and advanced high-throughput satellite services.

Advancements in satellite technology, such as the deployment of high-capacity satellites and advanced modulation techniques, have increased the capabilities and efficiency of the Ku, K, and Ka bands.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations



The following are the drivers for the satellite flat panel antenna market:

Growing Demand for Satellite-Based Communication Services

Advancement in Proprietary Technologies

Rising Demand for High-Speed (5G/6G) Wireless Connectivity

Increasing Use of Multi-Orbit Antenna

The following are the challenges for the satellite flat panel antenna market:

Complex Design and Manufacturing

Need for Excessive Power Requirements

Proliferation of Interference

The following are the opportunities for the satellite flat panel antenna market:

Demand for High Data Rate Transmission

Company Consolidation

Use of Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) Components

Companies Mentioned

ALCAN Systems GmbH i.L.

ALL.SPACE Networks Limited

Ball Aerospace

C-COM Satellite Systems Inc

China Starwin Science & Technology Co., Ltd

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS

Hanwha Phasor

Kymeta Corporation

L3Harris Technologies

THE MTI CORPORATION

NXTCOMM

OneWeb

ST Engineering

Starlink

ThinKom Solutions, Inc.

OQ Technology

Intelsat

Avanti Communications Group PLC

Eutelsat S.A.

Omnispace, LLC

OneWeb

China Satellite Communications Co., Ltd.

Nokia

ZTE

China Telecom

AT&T

T-Mobile

Orange

Jio

Huawei



