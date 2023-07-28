Worldwide Emerging Cellular IoT Projects Report 2023: Featuring Top Players Fastned, Kiwisat, Limmex, Miles, Sensoneo & Sony

Dublin, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "350 Emerging Cellular IoT Projects Worldwide - 3rd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This database lists 350 emerging cellular IoT projects worldwide. The information included about each of these is mainly the company name and location, project name and type, website address, IoT vertical and the number of connections by region (including 5-year forecasts). These 350 projects consist of a mix of both start-ups and more incumbent projects and represented together 5.9 million subscriptions at the end of 2022. The list is delivered in Excel format.

Highlights from the database:

Detailed data in Excel format on 350 emerging cellular IoT deployments identified globally.

Practical information including the involved companies, HQ location and website for every deployment.

Categorisation of each project by the main IoT vertical.

Geographical breakdown detailing the number of active cellular IoT connections by region per project.

Forecasts on the future developments for each deployment until 2027.

Analyst commentary on the methodology and summary of key findings as well as select case studies.

This database answers the following questions

Which are notable emerging cellular IoT projects deployed on the global market?

What is the geographical breakdown of key IoT deployments by region?

Which projects are expected to experience the highest growth rates in the next five years?

Which of the IoT verticals have the greatest number of emerging deployments?

How will the list develop in the future as the constituent deployments progress?

Who should read this report?

350 Emerging Cellular IoT Projects Worldwide is a unique source of information about emerging IoT projects identified by the analyst as part of the company's world-class market research in the space. Whether you are a telecom operator, platform provider, hardware manufacturer, investor, consultant, or government agency, you will gain valuable insights from this in-depth research.



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1 350 Emerging Cellular IoT Projects Worldwide

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Overview of the database entries

1.4 Entrepreneurship and the Internet of Things

1.5 Case studies

1.6 Concluding remarks and future outlook

List of Figures

Figure 1.1: Overview of the deployments by IoT vertical (2022)

Figure 1.2: Active IoT units by vertical (2022-2027)

Figure 1.3: Active IoT units by vertical and geographical market (2022)

Figure 1.4: Kiwisat cloud fleet management software interface

Figure 1.5: Limmex emergency watches

Figure 1.6: Miles carsharing vehicle

Figure 1.7: Fastned charging station

Figure 1.8: Sony Visilion tracker and online application

Figure 1.9: Sensoneo smart ultrasonic fill-level sensor



A selection of Companies Mentioned in this report includes

Fastned

Kiwisat

Limmex

Miles

Sensoneo

Sony





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bfglag

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment