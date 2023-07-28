Cleaning Industry's Secret Weapon: Ammonium Chloride Market Surges in Demand

Dublin, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ammonium Chloride Market Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Ammonium Chloride Market has been experiencing significant growth, with an estimated value of USD 4.15 billion in 2023, projected to reach USD 6.85 billion by 2030 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.32%. However, the market faces challenges due to the cumulative impact of major events like COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation. Research is ongoing to understand their long-term effects on the market, including changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions.

Market Dynamics

Drivers High demand of nitrogen source in fertilizers Increasing usage of ammonium chloride in dyes & colorants and food additives Rising use as component of galvanizing, tinning, and soldering fluxes

Restraints Medicinal side effects of ammonium chloride

Opportunities Emerging adoption of pharma grade ammonium chloride Technological advancements and modernization in production techniques

Challenges Stringent regulatory requirements



Market Segmentation & Coverage

The market is divided into sub-markets based on Grade, Application, End-user, and Region. The Industrial Grade of Ammonium Chloride is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. In terms of Application, Cleaning is projected to witness significant market share. Among End-users, the Metalwork sector is expected to lead in market share. The Asia-Pacific region is poised to witness significant market share during the forecast period.

Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecasts in 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF - enabling well-informed decision-making for organizational leaders. Historical years from 2018 to 2021, with 2022 as the base year, 2023 as the estimated year, and the period from 2024 to 2030 as the forecast period, are considered in the study.

FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix assesses the Global Ammonium Chloride Market by examining key metrics within Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction. This evaluation helps users make informed decisions based on their specific needs, organizing vendors into four distinct quadrants: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital (V), representing varying levels of success.

Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers insights into the current state of vendors in the market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, the analysis aids in understanding vendor performance and competitiveness.

Key Pointers Covered in the Report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the market offered by key players

Market Development: In-depth insights into lucrative emerging markets and penetration across mature segments

Market Diversification: Detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Market Trends: Understanding the cumulative impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation on market trends

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Exhaustive evaluation of market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players

Product Development & Innovation: Intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report addresses vital questions such as the market size and forecast, impact of COVID-19 on market dynamics, investment opportunities, competitive strategies, technology trends, market share of leading vendors, and suitable modes for entering the Global Ammonium Chloride Market.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 186 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.15 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.85 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global

