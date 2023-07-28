Global Retinal Imaging Devices Market Study 2023-2030: Unraveling Challenges, Seizing Opportunities

Dublin, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Retinal Imaging Devices Market Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Retinal Imaging Devices Market is projected to experience remarkable growth, reaching an estimated value of USD 8.97 billion by 2030, with a substantial CAGR of 7.53% during the forecast period. In 2022, the market was valued at USD 5.02 billion and is estimated to reach USD 5.39 billion in 2023.

However, the market faces several challenges due to the cumulative impact of significant events like the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and high inflation. These events have caused changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions, impacting demand-supply balances, pricing variants, and import/export and trading in the market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers Growing incidence and cases of ophthalmic diseases Increasing volume of strategic initiatives Integration of imaging modalities with artificial intelligence and the development of portable devices

Restraints High cost of fundus camera, and optical coherence tomography (OCT)

Opportunities Increasing development of launching advanced retinal imaging solutions Increasing medical healthcare in emerging economies

Challenges Increasing number of product recalls



Market Segmentation & Coverage

The report categorizes the Global Retinal Imaging Devices Market into several sub-markets, based on type, end-user, and region. The Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) segment is projected to witness significant market share during the forecast period, making it a key area of growth. Furthermore, Ophthalmic Centers are expected to dominate the market share among end-users during the forecast period.

Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecasts in multiple currencies (USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF), enabling informed decision-making for organization leaders. The historical years from 2018 to 2021, with 2022 as the base year, 2023 as the estimated year, and the period from 2024 to 2030 as the forecast period, are considered in the study.

FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates vendors in the Global Retinal Imaging Devices Market based on key metrics within Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction. The matrix places vendors into four quadrants - Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital (V) - indicating varying levels of success and suitability for specific needs.

Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers insights into the current state of vendors in the market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, the analysis aids in understanding vendor performance and competitiveness.

Key Pointers Covered in the Report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on market offerings by key players

Market Development: Analysis of lucrative emerging markets and penetration across mature segments

Market Diversification: Details on new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Market Trends: Insights into the impact of COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation on market trends

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Exhaustive evaluation of market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players

Product Development & Innovation: Intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report offers valuable answers to key questions such as the market size and forecast of the Global Retinal Imaging Devices Market, the impact of COVID-19 on market dynamics, investment opportunities, competitive strategies, technology trends, and market share of leading vendors.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 189 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.39 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.97 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

