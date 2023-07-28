Global Cough Suppressant Drugs Industry Forecast, 2023-2030: Side Effects of Pose Challenges for Market Players

Dublin, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cough Suppressant Drugs Market Forecast, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Cough Suppressant Drugs Market shows promising growth, estimated at USD 1.98 billion in 2023, projected to expand at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.61% to reach USD 2.72 billion by 2030. However, significant long-term effects are anticipated due to the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation. Ongoing research analyzes changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions caused by the pandemic and considers the impact of geopolitical uncertainties in Eastern Europe.

Market Dynamics

Drivers Increase in the cases of chronic lung disorders Surge in the number of smokers globally Emergence in vulnerable indoor as well as outdoor allergens

Restraints Huge cost associated with treatment and shortage of skilled labor

Opportunities Development of novel therapies and drugs Government initiatives for advanced healthcare infrastructures

Challenges Side impacts of cough suppressant drugs



Market Segmentation & Coverage

The market is segmented based on Disease Type, Drug Type, Age Group, Dosage Form, Distribution Channel, and Region. Wet Cough leads the market among Disease Types, while Pholcodine is projected to witness significant market share among Drug Types. The Adult segment dominates the Age Group category, and Tablets are expected to hold a substantial market share in Dosage Forms. Among Distribution Channels, Retail Drug Stores are projected to lead the market.

Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecasts in 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF, facilitating well-informed decision-making. Historical data from 2018 to 2021, with 2022 as the base year, 2023 as the estimated year, and the forecast period from 2024 to 2030, are considered in the study.

FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates the Global Cough Suppressant Drugs Market based on key metrics within Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction, enabling informed decision-making by users. Vendors are classified into four distinct quadrants: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital (V), representing varying levels of success.

Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis provides valuable insights into the current state of vendors in the market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, the analysis aids in understanding vendor performance and competitiveness.

