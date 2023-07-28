Global AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market 2023-2030: Rising Integration of Security Features in AI Tools Propel Opportunities for Industry Players

Dublin, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Artificial Intelligence in Remote Patient Monitoring Market Forecast, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Artificial Intelligence in Remote Patient Monitoring Market is experiencing remarkable growth, with an estimated value of USD 1.40 billion in 2023, projected to reach USD 7.03 billion by 2030, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.81%. However, the market is not without challenges, as the cumulative impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation are expected to have significant long-term effects. Research is ongoing to understand how these events affect consumer behavior, supply chains, and government interventions.

Market Dynamics

Drivers Rise in adoption for real time monitoring and to improve patient engagement Growing demand to optimize management and lower human errors

Restraints Lack of awareness in remote areas

Opportunities Rising integration of security features in AI tools Shift in towards wearable technology

Challenges Increasing concern related to cybersecurity and privacy



Market Segmentation & Coverage

The market is categorized into sub-markets based on Product, Solution, Technology, Application, and Region. Special Monitors and Vital Monitors are the two main product categories. Within Special Monitors, Anaesthesia Monitors, Blood Glucose Monitor, Cardiac Rhythm Monitor, and others contribute to significant market share. In Solution, Services are expected to hold a substantial market share. Technology-wise, Natural Language Processing is projected to dominate the market. Viral Infection is the leading application, while the Americas hold the largest market share.

Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecasts in 7 major currencies, enabling organizational leaders to make informed decisions. Historical data from 2018 to 2021, with 2022 as the base year, 2023 as the estimated year, and the forecast period from 2024 to 2030, are considered in the study.

FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates the Global Artificial Intelligence in Remote Patient Monitoring Market based on key metrics within Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction, enabling informed decision-making by users. Vendors are organized into four distinct quadrants: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital (V), representing varying levels of success.

Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis provides valuable insights into the current state of vendors in the market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, the analysis aids in understanding vendor performance and competitiveness.

Key Pointers Covered in the Report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the market offered by key players

Market Development: In-depth insights into lucrative emerging markets and penetration across mature segments

Market Diversification: Detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Market Trends: Understanding the cumulative impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation on market trends

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Exhaustive evaluation of market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players

Product Development & Innovation: Intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report addresses essential questions, such as the market size and forecast, impact of COVID-19 on market dynamics, investment opportunities, competitive strategies, technology trends, market share of leading vendors, and suitable modes for entering the Global Artificial Intelligence in Remote Patient Monitoring Market.

