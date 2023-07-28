Solar Control Glass Market Projected to Reach USD 15.7 billion, at a 10.3% CAGR by 2032 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Solar Control Glass Market Information By Application, and Region - Forecast till 2032", The solar control glass market can jump from a valuation of USD 7.1 Billion in 2023 to a whopping USD 15.7 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 10.3% from 2023 to 2032.

Solar Control Glass Market Scope

A solar control glass has a particular coating that is intended to lessen the amount of heat that enters a structure. It reduces glare by filtering light while also absorbing and reflecting heat. Air conditioning is not as necessary when sun control glass is used. Solar control glass comes in a variety of reflecting, tinted, and neutral aesthetic options. The solar control coating on the glass reflects heat from the sun back outside of the conservatory, keeping the interior cooler in summer, and greatly reducing the amount of heat that is able to flow through the conservatory, offering a more useful and comfortable living space. Windows with dual glazing that integrate solar control glass, self-cleaning mechanisms, and ornamental glass options.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The important manufacturers of solar control glass market are

Saint Gobain

Asahi Glass Company

Xinyi Auto

CSG Architectural

NSG

Central Glass

Corning

Schott

Asahi India Glass

Sisecam

Among others.





These businesses are involved in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of goods and services. They use their robust market position and cutting-edge technologies to their advantage in order to outperform rival companies.



Solar Control Glass Market COVID 19 Analysis

Solar control glass sales suffered substantially as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. Construction works in the residential and commercial sectors were suspended or abandoned as a result of the lockdowns that were implemented as a precaution to stop the pandemic. A delay was also made in doing upkeep on the existing buildings. In order to reestablish the growth of the global coated solar control glass market, the supply chain was disrupted, impeding the movement of people, materials, and money. The effects of the pandemic also had a negative financial influence on people's lives and the construction and building industries, forcing builders to construct and customers to buy or repair their businesses. The combination of all these elements resulted in a decrease in revenue and sales.

Solar Control Glass Market Segmentation

By Application

Solar control glass finds applications in commercial buildings, automotive and residential buildings. The commercial buildings segment heads the global market, with a major share of 43.6% (USD 2.8 billion).

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2032 2032: USD 281.3 billion CAGR during 2023-2032 2.7% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast 2023-2032 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Application and Region Key Market Opportunities Emerging trends of smart homes and smart cities that require advanced building materials and technologies Key Market Dynamics Increased awareness about the benefits of solar control glass in terms of improved comfort and reduced glare Expansion of the automotive industry and the use of solar control glass in vehicles







Solar Control Glass Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The idea behind green construction is that a building can have a positive impact on the climate and the environment through its design, operation, or construction. The use of renewable energy, less pollution and waste, use of non-toxic materials, increased quality of design, operation and structure of the building, and ability to adapt to changing environmental conditions are just a few advantages of green construction. Planning, building, designing, and operating buildings while taking into account their impact on the environment inside and out is all a part of the green construction process. Market growth is anticipated to accelerate with the use of green construction technology.

The increased focus on cutting carbon emissions will favorably impact the expansion of this market. Demand for solar control glass is also being driven up by regulations requiring cars to reduce their carbon emissions. In challenging circumstances, this product offers cooling benefits. As a result, countries with tropical climates frequently adopt sun control glass. The use of this glass in cars produces a cooling effect and reduces the need for air conditioning, which increases fuel efficiency and reduces CO2 emissions, which is predicted to increase demand.

A device known as solar control glazing aids in reducing the temperature increase brought on by sunshine in structures. The total solar heat transmission, or g value, is the most crucial consideration when specifying solar control glazing. It takes into account both the amount of solar radiation that is reflected back into the structure from glass and the amount that is transmitted through the glass. In general, solar gain through the glass is lower the lower the glass value. By lowering a building's carbon emissions and relieving pressure on its air conditioning systems, solar control glazing makes it more aesthetically pleasing and functional. This development will cause the market for coated solar control glass to expand.



Market Restreints:

The cost of raw materials is a major issue influencing the trends for solar control glass market. The raw materials required to create glass, which is then utilized to create sun control glass for the automotive sector, include silica sand and soda ash. Additionally, this will impede the expansion of the entire automobile industry.

Solar Control Glass Market Regional Insights

The North American solar control glass market, which had a massive valuation of USD 2.98 billion, in 2022 can expand at a striking rate throughout the research period. This can be in response to the well-established construction industry and strict government rules aimed at lowering building carbon emissions. Additionally, the solar control glass market solar control glass market is expanding due to the region's adoption of sustainable energy sources, increased demand for green buildings, and rising infrastructure development investments.

