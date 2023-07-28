Water Taxi Market Projected to Reach USD 281.3 billion, at a 2.7% CAGR by 2032 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Water Taxi Market Research Report Information by End User Industry, Region, Fuel Type, and Product - Forecast Till 2032”, the Water Taxi market is forecast to cultivate considerably over the valuation period from 2022 to 2032 at a substantial CAGR of nearly 2.7%. The study papers even offer predictions related to the global market's expanding revenue numbers, which will likely attain a water taxi market of USD 281.3 billion by the end of 2032. As per the reports, the market was valued at nearly USD 222.7 billion in 2022.

Water Taxi Market Scope: The water taxi market has progressed extremely recently. The increasing demand for convenient and eco-friendly transportation options is the primary parameter causing a surge in market performance.

Competitive Analysis

The listing of the prominent participants across the global Market for Water Taxis incorporates players such as:

Bavaria Yachtbau (Germany)

MacGregor (Finland)

Sunseeker International (United Kingdom)

Catalina Yachts (United States)

Ferretti (Italy)

Beneteau Group (France)

Azimut Benetti S.p.A.(Italy)

Princess Cruise Lines, Ltd. (United States)

American Sail Inc. (United States)

Brunswick (United States)

Among others.





Market U.S.P. Covered

Water Taxi Market Drivers

The global Water Taxi industry has progressed extremely in recent years. The increasing demand for convenient and eco-friendly transportation options is the primary parameter causing a surge in market performance. Furthermore, factors such as rising investments in water transportation infrastructure and growth in the tourism industry across the globe are also projected to positively impact the performance of the global market over the coming years.

Water Taxi Market Restraints

On the other hand, several parameters may have an adverse impact on the development of the global market for Water Taxi. One of the primary parameters restricting the advancement of the market's performance of the global market is the high prices associated with raw materials.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2032 2032: USD 281.3 billion CAGR during 2023-2032 2.7% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast 2023-2032 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Technology, End User, and Region Key Market Opportunities Growing adoption of electric water taxies Key Market Dynamics Increasing demand for convenient and eco-friendly transportation options Growth in the tourism industry



Water Taxi Market COVID-19 Impact

The global health crisis of COVID-19 has affected more than 200 countries worldwide. The pandemic severely impacted the majority of the industry sectors as it led to several governments imposing partial or complete lockdowns across most parts of the world. The shortage of labor, disruption in the supply chain network, shortage of raw materials, and fluctuation in the prices of transport choices have caused a major revenue loss in the global market for Water taxis. However, the rapid expansion in the population and fast vaccination rates around the globe is anticipated to positively affect the development of the global market for Water taxis over the coming years.

Water Taxi Market Segment Analysis

Among all the products, the sailboats segment secured the leading position across the global market for water taxis in 2022, with the largest contribution of nearly 55%. Sailboats are highly chosen for short distances, given their cost effectiveness compared to other boats. On the other hand, the ferries segment is projected to showcase a maximum growth rate of around 6% from 2022 to 2030, given the rising production of these ferries and lesser travel rates than cruises or yachts.

Among all the fuel types, the diesel-powered water taxi segment secured the leading position across the global market for water taxis in 2022. On the other hand, the electric or battery-powered taxi segment will likely showcase the maximum growth rate over the coming years, given factors such as advancement in battery technology and growing demand for clean & sustainable transportation options.



Water Taxi Market Regional Analysis

The global market for Water taxis is analyzed across five major geographies: South America, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, Europe, and North America.

The study papers by MRFR imply that The North American Region ensured the leading spot across the global Water Taxi industry in 2022. The region is known for vital expansion contributors such as Mexico, the U.S., and Canada. The main aspects backing the expansion of the regional Water Taxi market are that the marine industry is a big source of revenue in North America, with organizations such as Brunswick and American Sail Inc. The industry has been expanding, given the rise in marine passenger traffic and people's preference for travel and tourism activities. In addition, the region has witnessed growth in the recreational boating industry, which in turn is also projected to positively impact the development of the regional market over the coming years.

The European Region projects to ensure the second spot across the global Water Taxi industry over the coming years. The region is known for the presence of vital expansion contributors such as France, Germany, and the U.K. The region's main parameters supporting regional market expansion are the well-developed tourism industry, with several coastal destinations attracting a large number of tourists. The region also strongly emphasizes sustainable transportation and is implementing battery-powered or electric water taxis to lower emissions and promote eco-friendly tourism.



The Asia-pacific Region ensured the main position across the global Water Taxi industry in 2022. The regional market will display the maximum expansion rate over the assessment era. The region is known for the presence of vital expansion contributors such as India, China, and Indonesia. The main parameters supporting regional market expansion are the popular tourist destinations in the region, the presence of numerous coastal areas, growing tourism activities in emerging countries, increasing disposable income, and rapid urbanization.

