Technology Advancements Drive the Global Textile Finishing Chemicals Market, Expected to Surpass $9.95 Billion by 2027

Dublin, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Textile Finishing Chemicals Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers, and senior management with critical information needed to assess the Textile Finishing Chemicals market. The market is projected to grow from $7.61 billion in 2022 to $8.05 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. Furthermore, the market is expected to reach $9.95 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 5.4%.

Major players in the Textile Finishing Chemicals market include Archroma, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Dystar Singapore Pte. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Huntsman Corporation, Solvay S.A., The Dow Chemical Company, Wacker Chemie AG, CHT Group, Hangzhou Chungyo Chem Co. Ltd., Clariant AG, Bozzetto Group, Celanese Corporation, Fineotex Chemical Limited, and Ht Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Reasons to Purchase:

Gain a comprehensive global perspective with detailed coverage of 50+ geographies.

Understand the market's response to COVID-19 and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the direct and indirect effects of the Russia-Ukraine war on agriculture, energy, mineral commodity supply, and the market.

Measure the influence of high global inflation on market growth.

Develop regional and country-specific strategies based on localized data and analysis.

Identify investment opportunities in growth segments.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and insights into market drivers and trends.

Understand customer dynamics based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Support internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.

Textile Finishing Chemicals are used in the textile finishing process to alter the chemical composition of fabric, providing insulation against heat and noise, altering the final appearance of fabric, and improving certain aspects of its performance.

The main types of Textile Finishing Chemicals include softening finishes, repellent finishes, wrinkle-free finishes, coating finishes, mothproofing finishes, and others. Softening finishes refer to the last step of the apparel finishing process that is used to improve the overall characteristics of a garment.

Technology advancements are a key trend in the Textile Finishing Chemicals market, with major companies focused on developing technologically advanced products to strengthen their market position.

For instance, Osmo Chemical Laboratories Pvt Ltd., an India-based specialty chemical manufacturer, launched Silky SF, a cationic softener that enables an excellent softening effect on all kinds of textiles. The product is affordable and gives the fabric a velvety feel. It can be applied using exhaust and pad processes to boost the fabric's lubricity and is expected to reduce waste and energy consumption in manufacturing, meeting the demand for eco-friendly interiors.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the Textile Finishing Chemicals market in 2022, while the report expects significant growth in the region in the forecast period. Key countries analyzed in the report include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

The rapid growth in the apparel industries is expected to propel the growth of the Textile Finishing Chemicals market. The apparel industry manufactures clothing designed or intended to be worn by individuals. Textile finishing chemicals are used in textile finishing processes such as cutting, washing, dyeing, coating, and sewing of fabrics to create desired apparel or accessories.

For instance, in May 2022, sales at clothing and clothing accessory stores in the U.S. increased by 11.2% from the previous year and 0.8% from the previous month. Therefore, the rapid growth in apparel industries is driving the growth of the Textile Finishing Chemicals market.

The Textile Finishing Chemicals market includes sales of finishing auxiliaries such as antistatic agents, antimicrobials, water repellents, and reactive dyes. The market value includes the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities or directly to end customers.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $8.05 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $9.95 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Textile Finishing Chemicals Market Characteristics



3. Textile Finishing Chemicals Market Trends And Strategies



4. Textile Finishing Chemicals Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Textile Finishing Chemicals Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Textile Finishing Chemicals Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Textile Finishing Chemicals Market



5. Textile Finishing Chemicals Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Textile Finishing Chemicals Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Textile Finishing Chemicals Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Textile Finishing Chemicals Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Textile Finishing Chemicals Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Softening Finishes

Repellent Finishes

Wrinkle-Free Finishes

Coating Finishes

Mothproofing Finishes

Other Types

6.2. Global Textile Finishing Chemicals Market, Segmentation By Process, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Pad-Dry Cure Process

Exhaust Dyeing Process

Other Process

6.3. Global Textile Finishing Chemicals Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Clothing Textile

Home Textile

Technical Textile

Other Applications

7. Textile Finishing Chemicals Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Textile Finishing Chemicals Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Textile Finishing Chemicals Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oz8i2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment