Rising Demand for Automated Vehicles Drives Global Multi-Domain Controller Market, Expected to Reach $9.76 Billion by 2027

Dublin, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Multi-Domain Controller Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers, and senior management with critical information needed to assess the Multi-Domain Controller market. The market is projected to grow from $2.71 billion in 2022 to $3.54 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.4%. Furthermore, the market is expected to reach $9.76 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 28.9%.

Major players in the Multi-Domain Controller market include Continental AG, Aptiv Plc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Lear Corporation, Mobileye, Panasonic Corporation, Magna International Inc., Robert Bosch, Tata Elxsi, Sasken Technologies Limited, Visteon Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, NXP Semiconductors, Hitachi Ltd., and Valeo.

Reasons to Purchase:

Gain a comprehensive global perspective with detailed coverage of 50+ geographies.

Understand the market's response to COVID-19 and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the direct and indirect effects of the Russia-Ukraine war on agriculture, energy, mineral commodity supply, and the market.

Measure the influence of high global inflation on market growth.

Develop regional and country-specific strategies based on localized data and analysis.

Identify investment opportunities in growth segments.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and insights into market drivers and trends.

Understand customer dynamics based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Support internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.

A multi-domain controller refers to high-end microprocessors that drive multiple features and functions in a vehicle. These are used in vehicles to provide the necessary computing power to run the driver cluster, infotainment system, and other user interfaces for the vehicle.

The main bus systems of the multi-domain controller are the Controller Area Network (CAN) and CAN FD (Controller Area Network Flexible Data Rate), Ethernet, FlexRay, and Local Interconnect Network (LIN). A Controller Area Network (CAN) is a system of communication designed for vehicle-to-vehicle communication that enables real-time communication between numerous microcontrollers and other devices without the need for a host computer. The various bit sizes include 32-bit, 64-bit, and 128-bit, used in heavy commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and passenger cars. These are used in various applications such as Advanced Driver-Assistance System (ADAS) and safety, body and comfort, cockpit, and powertrain.

Product innovation is the key trend in the multi-domain controller market, with major companies focusing on boosting the computing power of their offerings.

For instance, in January 2023, ZF Friedrichshafen launched a multi-domain capable edition of the ZF ProAI high-performance controller. The new multi-domain controller can enable ADAS, infotainment, or chassis functionality on different boards that are domain-based. It can even run two operating systems simultaneously, such as Android Auto for infotainment and QNX for ADAS functions. Despite its compact size, the new multi-domain edition ZF ProAI has a very high energy efficiency of 5 TOPS per watt.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the multi-domain controller market in 2022, while Asia-Pacific is expected to experience significant growth in the forecast period. The regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. Key countries analyzed in the report include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

The rising demand for automated vehicles is significantly contributing to the growth of the multi-domain controller market. Automated vehicles refer to vehicles that can sense their surroundings and function without human intervention. Multi-domain controllers are used in automated vehicles to efficiently manage the massive amounts of complex data required to make automated features work well in the vehicle.

For instance, by 2035, 95 million autonomous cars are expected to be sold annually, contributing to the rising demand for automated vehicles and driving the multi-domain controller market.

The multi-domain controller market includes revenues earned by entities providing improved vehicle durability, reliability, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.54 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $9.76 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 28.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Multi-Domain Controller Market Characteristics



3. Multi-Domain Controller Market Trends And Strategies



4. Multi-Domain Controller Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Multi-Domain Controller Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Multi-Domain Controller Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Multi-Domain Controller Market



5. Multi-Domain Controller Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Multi-Domain Controller Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Multi-Domain Controller Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Multi-Domain Controller Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Multi-Domain Controller Market, Segmentation By Bus System, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Controller Area Network (CAN) And Can FD(Controller Area Network Flexible Data-Rate)

Ethernet

Flexray

Local Interconnect Network (LIN)

6.2. Global Multi-Domain Controller Market, Segmentation By Bit Size, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

32-Bit

64-Bit

128-Bit

6.3. Global Multi-Domain Controller Market, Segmentation By Vehicle Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Cars

6.4. Global Multi-Domain Controller Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

ADAS And Safety

Body And Comfort

Cockpit

Powertrain

7. Multi-Domain Controller Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Multi-Domain Controller Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Multi-Domain Controller Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4wtyw6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment