Rising Sales of Luxury Cars Drive the Global Automotive Headliner (OE) Market, Expected to Surpass $15 Billion by 2027

This report provides strategists, marketers, and senior management with critical information needed to assess the Automotive Headliner (OE) market. The market is projected to grow from $11.64 billion in 2022 to $12.34 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. Furthermore, the market is expected to reach $15.03 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 5.1%.

Major players in the Automotive Headliner (OE) market include Adient Plc, Atlas Roofing Corporation, Freudenberg Performance Materials, Grupo Antolin, Harodite Industries Inc., Howa-Tramico, IAC Group, Industrialesud S.p.A., Lear Corporation, Motus Integrated Technologies, SMS Auto Fabrics, Sage Automotive Interiors, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, UGN Inc., Toray Plastics Inc., Kasai Inc., and International Automotive Components Group LLC.

Automotive Headliner (OE) refers to a multi-layered material that covers the ceiling or roof lining of a vehicle, hiding bare metal, wiring, and hardware. It is used to provide insulation against heat and noise.

The main types of Automotive Headliner (OE) products are thermoplastic and thermoset. Thermoplastic refers to a group of polymers that can be melted and softened by the application of heat and may then be processed either in their melted or liquid form. These are used in the automotive headliner (OE) for sound and thermal absorption. The material types include fabric, foam-based, suede foam-based, perforated vinyl, synthetic-backed cloth, and composite, used with lighted and conventional technologies. They are used in passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles.

Product innovation is a key trend in the Automotive Headliner (OE) market, with major companies focusing on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.

For instance, Grupo Antolin launched the industry's first "Polyurethane (PU) Headliner Substrate" by thermoforming PU foam. It involves materials made from urban and post-consumer plastic waste and end-of-life tires. The headliner weight has been reduced by approximately 50%, and it has been introduced in a fully electric European premium car. The substrate is expected to reduce waste and energy consumption in manufacturing and meet the demand for eco-friendly interiors.

North America was the largest region in the Automotive Headliner (OE) market in 2022, while Asia-Pacific is expected to experience significant growth in the forecast period. The regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. Key countries analyzed in the report include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

The rise in sales of luxury cars is expected to propel the Automotive Headliner (OE) market growth. Luxury cars refer to cars manufactured by luxury automakers with high-end performance capabilities, lavish interiors, and safety and technology features that are not available in lower-priced cars. Headliners are used in luxury cars for providing noise-proof interiors and aesthetic interior looks, so the rise in sales of luxury cars will help in the growth of the market.

The Automotive Headliner (OE) market includes sales of foam-backed vinyl and regular marine vinyl. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Automotive Headliner (OE) Market Characteristics



3. Automotive Headliner (OE) Market Trends And Strategies



4. Automotive Headliner (OE) Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Automotive Headliner (OE) Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Automotive Headliner (OE) Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Automotive Headliner (OE) Market



5. Automotive Headliner (OE) Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Automotive Headliner (OE) Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Automotive Headliner (OE) Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Automotive Headliner (OE) Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Automotive Headliner (OE) Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Thermoplastic

Thermoset

6.2. Global Automotive Headliner (OE) Market, Segmentation By Material Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Fabric

Foam Based

Suede Foam Based

Perforated Vinyl

Synthetic Backed Cloth

Composite

6.3. Global Automotive Headliner (OE) Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Lighted

Conventional

6.4. Global Automotive Headliner (OE) Market, Segmentation By Vehicle Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

7. Automotive Headliner (OE) Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Automotive Headliner (OE) Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Automotive Headliner (OE) Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

