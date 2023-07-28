The United Kingdom (UK) Cold Chain Industry to Grow at a CAGR 5.3% from 2023 to 2028

Chicago, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report "UK Cold Chain Market by Type (Refrigerated Warehouse and Transportation), Temperature Type (Chilled and Frozen), Application (Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Fish, Meat & Seafood, Fruits & Vegetables, Bakery & Confectionery) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028", published by MarketsandMarkets, UK Cold Chain Market to Grow at a CAGR 5.3% from 2023 to 2028.

Demand for premium quality, nutrition value, and freshness in food products to boost market

In recent years, the United Kingdom has seen a growing focus on health consciousness and the need for nutritious, premium products. This has led to a demand for robust cold chain infrastructure to maintain the nutritional value and freshness of perishable goods throughout the supply chain. Key products such as fresh desserts, dairy products, and seafood require effective cold chain management. The country's stringent food safety regulations have accelerated the growth of the cold chain market , requiring businesses to adopt advanced refrigeration technologies, temperature-controlled logistics, and real-time monitoring systems. The thriving e-commerce sector and online grocery shopping have also contributed to the demand for efficient cold chain logistics.

The UK's diverse food industry has also fueled the expansion of the cold chain market, with a wide range of products including fresh fruits, vegetables, meat, poultry, bakery items, and dairy products. The country's position as a major hub for global food imports necessitates the development of a reliable cold chain infrastructure for timely and safe delivery of goods across borders. Factors such as population growth, single-person households, and increasing women's workforce have fueled consumer interest in convenient food items, further driving the need for efficient cold chains.

Market players are integrating their offerings to enhance the efficiency of cold chain services. UK-based manufacturers like GAH Refrigeration, Carrier Transicold, and Gray & Adams offer temperature-controlled vehicles and systems to meet the evolving needs of the market. Environmental concerns have become a prominent focus, with refrigerated vehicle manufacturers prioritizing low fuel consumption and reduced noise pollution.

List of Key Players in the Cold Chain Industry:

GAH Refrigeration,

Carrier Transicold,

Gray & Adams

Americold Logistics

Lineage Logistics Holdings, LLC.

Nichirei Corporation

Burris Logistics

A.P. Moller Maersk

United States Cold Storage

Tippmann Group

VersaCold Logistics Services

Coldman

Congebec Inc.

