Global Eyelid Surgery Industry Report 2023-2030: Increasing Demand for Non-Invasive Surgical Procedures

Dublin, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Eyelid Surgery Market Outlook 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Eyelid Surgery Market is experiencing significant growth, with an estimated CAGR of 9.95% from 2022 to 2030. In 2022, the market size was valued at USD 79.84 million, projected to reach USD 87.67 million in 2023, and is expected to exceed USD 170.55 million by 2030. The rising prevalence of eye-associated problems and the increasing demand for non-invasive surgical procedures, particularly among the geriatric population, are key drivers contributing to market expansion.

Market Drivers

Growing Prevalence of Eye-Associated Problems: The rising incidence of eye-related issues is driving the demand for eyelid surgery worldwide. As eye problems become more prevalent, individuals are seeking effective treatment options, including eyelid surgery, to improve vision and enhance appearance. Increasing Geriatric Population: With an aging population, the demand for non-invasive surgical procedures is on the rise. Eyelid surgery, also known as blepharoplasty, is gaining popularity among the elderly population to address sagging eyelids and improve vision, thereby boosting market growth. Government Support and Initiatives: Governments across the globe are offering support and initiatives to promote eye surgeries, including eyelid surgery. These measures aim to enhance accessibility to advanced eye care procedures, positively impacting market growth.

Market Restraints

Complications Associated with Eyelid Surgery: Like any surgical procedure, eyelid surgery carries certain risks and potential complications, such as swelling, scarring, and bruises. These factors may deter some individuals from undergoing the surgery, affecting market growth.

Market Opportunities

Availability of Advanced Health Facilities: The increasing availability of advanced healthcare facilities, particularly in emerging economies, is providing growth opportunities for the eyelid surgery market. Access to modern medical infrastructure is attracting more patients to opt for eyelid surgery. Technological Advancements: Ongoing technological advancements in eyelid surgery techniques and equipment are improving the safety and effectiveness of the procedures. These innovations are expected to drive market growth by attracting more patients seeking efficient solutions for their eye-related concerns.

Market Challenges

Risk of Post-Surgery Complications: Swelling, scarring, and bruises are potential complications associated with eyelid surgery. Addressing these challenges and ensuring successful outcomes will be crucial to sustaining market growth.

Market Segmentation

The Global Eyelid Surgery Market is segmented based on procedure type and end-user:

Procedure Type Segmentation: The market is categorized into Lower Eyelid and Upper Eyelid procedures. Lower Eyelid surgery is expected to witness significant market share during the forecast period. End-user Segmentation: The market is divided into Clinics & Surgery Centers and Hospitals. Hospitals are projected to hold a substantial market share, reflecting the increased adoption of eyelid surgery in healthcare facilities.

Geographical Insights

The market is studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) regions. In 2022, the Americas commanded the largest market share of 38.74%, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific region is also expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix plays a critical role in assessing the Global Eyelid Surgery Market. By evaluating vendors based on key metrics like Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction, it enables users to make informed decisions according to their specific needs. Vendors are classified into four quadrants: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital (V).

Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis provides valuable insights into the current state of vendors in the market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, companies gain a better understanding of their performance and competitive positioning. The analysis also sheds light on market accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period.

The report covers essential aspects of the Global Eyelid Surgery Market, such as market size and forecast, impact of COVID-19, investment opportunities, competitive strategic window, technology trends, regulatory frameworks, and market share of leading vendors. Additionally, it provides insights on market penetration, development, diversification, and product development & innovation.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 187 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $87.67 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $170.55 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights

6. Eyelid Surgery Market, by Procedure Type

7. Eyelid Surgery Market, by End-user

8. Americas Eyelid Surgery Market

9. Asia-Pacific Eyelid Surgery Market

10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Eyelid Surgery Market

11. Competitive Landscape

12. Competitive Portfolio

13. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Baby Memorial Hospital Ltd.

Banobagi Plastic Surgery

E. Gaylon McCollough, MD, LLC

Grand Aespio Inc.

Harris Eye & Facial Surgery

I Optima Ltd.

L.O. Eye Care

London Bridge Plastic Surgery by C&M Health Ltd.

Maryland Center for Facial Plastic Surgery

Peninsula Laser Eye Medical Group

Plastic Surgery Group Of Rochester

Seattle Face and Skin

Shoreline Vision

SIH Dermatology & Plastic Surgery

ThermiGen, LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5i1hls

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment