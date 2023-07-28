The Global Vacuum Gas Oil Market is forecasted to grow by USD 111.59 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period

New York, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vacuum Gas Oil Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481100/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in demand for gasoline and diesel, increasing demand for fossil fuels across various industries, and rise in use of vacuum gas oil in supplier bunker fuels aids.



The vacuum gas oil market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Lower sulphur content

• High sulphur content



By Type

• Light VGO

• Heavy VGO



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• Europe

• South America



This study identifies the rise in refinery upgradation in the oil and gas industry as one of the prime reasons driving the vacuum gas oil market growth during the next few years. Also, the increase in the use of diesel indirectly and the rise in growth of the automotive industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vacuum gas oil market vendors that include Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., BP Plc, Chevron Corp., China National Petroleum Corp., Eni SpA, Exxon Mobil Corp., Hess Corp., Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., Kuwait Petroleum Corp., Marathon Petroleum Corp., Occidental Petroleum Corp., Petroleos Mexicanos, Phillips 66, PJSC LUKOIL, Repsol SA, Rosneft Oil Co., Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Shell plc, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd., and TotalEnergies SE. Also, the vacuum gas oil market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

