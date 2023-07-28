Rice Bran Oil Industry Report 2023-2030: Organic Rice Bran Oil Expected to Register Higher Growth Over the Next 8 Years

Dublin, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rice Bran Oil - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.













The global market for rice bran oil is expected to reach 2.1 million tons by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.3% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030. The market is estimated to have been at 1.7 million tons in 2022, and it is projected to experience steady growth in the post-COVID-19 business landscape.

The report differentiates between organic and non-organic types of rice bran oil and provides insights into their recent past, current, and future trends in various geographic regions. The non-organic segment is projected to record a CAGR of 2.1%, reaching 1.8 million tons by the end of the analysis period, while the organic segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 3.9% for the next 8 years.

The United States is estimated to have a market size of 470.6 thousand tons in 2022, while China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to reach 392.2 thousand tons by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. Other noteworthy geographic markets include Japan, Canada, and Germany, with projected growth rates ranging from 1.7% to 2.1% over the period of 2022 to 2030.

The report includes a list of featured competitors in the rice bran oil market, such as A.P. Refinery Pvt. Ltd., Ambika Global Foods & Beverages Private Limited, Emami Agrotech Limited, Marico Ltd., and others.

The year 2023 is expected to be a tough year for most markets, investors, and consumers, with slower growth and high inflation potentially leading to a recession in developed markets. Businesses and their leaders will need to navigate these challenges with resilience and adaptability to find opportunities amidst the complexities. The report also offers digital archives and research platform access, along with complimentary updates for one year.













Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Rice Bran Oil - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

A.P. Refinery Pvt. Ltd.

allLocal

Ambika Global Foods & Beverages Private Limited

Amtrade Inc.

Emami Agrotech Limited

Gemini Edibles & Fats India Private Limited (GEF India)

Joe&Co. S.r.l.

Kasisuri Group of Companies

Marico Ltd.

Medxceptional Technologies and Services, LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sg87e7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.