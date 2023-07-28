The Global Potassium Iodide Market is forecasted to grow by USD 267.11 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.36% during the forecast period

New York, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Potassium Iodide Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481099/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the potassium iodide market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for potassium iodide from the nutraceutical industry, high demand for thyroid-blocking agent, and growing industrial applications of potassium iodide.



The potassium iodide market is segmented as below:

By Product Type

• Solid

• Liquid



By Application

• Pharmaceuticals

• Nutraceuticals

• Polymer

• Food and feed additives

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the high demand for laboratory reagent as one of the prime reasons driving the potassium iodide market growth during the next few years. Also, rising adoption of e-commerce and increasing use of food additives will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the potassium iodide market covers the following areas:

• Potassium iodide market sizing

• Potassium iodide market forecast

• Potassium iodide market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading potassium iodide market vendors that include Adani Pharmachem Pvt. Ltd., American Elements, Crystran Ltd., Deepwater Chemicals Inc., FCHEM, FUJI KASEI Co. Ltd., GODO SHIGEN Co. Ltd., HEBEI CHENGXIN CO.LTD., IodiTech, Lasa Supergenerics Ltd., Merck KGaA, Nippoh Chemicals Co. Ltd., Samrat Pharmachem Ltd., Taiye Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Zibo Wankang Pharmaceutical Chemical Co. Ltd.. Also, the potassium iodide market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481099/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________