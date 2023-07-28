Global Digital Business Support Systems (DBSS) Market Outlook to 2030: A 16-Year Perspective with Sales Breakdowns by Region

Dublin, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Business Support Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Digital Business Support Systems is estimated to be US$5.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$19 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030. The Services segment is expected to record a 17.3% CAGR and reach US$13.3 billion by the end of 2030, while the Solutions segment is projected to grow at a revised 14.3% CAGR.

The U.S. market for Digital Business Support Systems is estimated to be US$1.5 billion in 2022, while China, the second-largest economy, is forecasted to reach a market size of US$4.8 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period. Japan and Canada are expected to grow at 10.3% and 13.9% CAGR, respectively, over the period from 2022 to 2030. Germany is projected to grow at approximately 12% CAGR within Europe.

The report also provides special coverage on various global events such as the Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation, easing of zero-COVID policy in China, supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, and the risk of recession for the year 2023.

Overall, the analysis aims to provide comprehensive insights into the global market landscape of Digital Business Support Systems, considering various factors and trends that may influence its growth and development in the future.

Report Scope

The global market analysis for Digital Business Support Systems (DBSS) covers various regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. The analysis includes past, current, and future trends for DBSS, with annual sales in US$ million for the years 2022 through 2030 and the percentage compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The historic review of DBSS includes annual sales in US$ million for the years 2014 through 2021 and the percentage CAGR.

The analysis also provides a 16-year perspective, showing the percentage breakdown of value sales for DBSS in each geographic region for specific years, including 2014, 2023, and 2030. The market analysis further categorizes various types of services and solutions offered by DBSS, including public cloud, hybrid cloud, and private cloud.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 89 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $19 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Digital Business Support Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Accenture

Amdocs

Bearingpoint

Capgemini

Cerillion

Comarch

CSG International

Ericsson

FTS

Huawei

IBM

Infosys

Mahindra Comviva

Matrixx Software

Mind Cti

Netcracker

Nokia

Openet

Optiva

Oracle

Qvantel

Sigma Systems

Sterlite Tech

TCS

ZTE Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eri1m5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment