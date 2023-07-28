The Global Smart Factory Market is forecasted to grow by USD 73.68 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.26% during the forecast period

New York, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Factory Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481094/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the smart factory market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need for simplification of complex manufacturing activities, changes in global labor force, and miniaturization of sensors.



The smart factory market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Industrial sensors

• Industrial robots

• Industrial 3D printers

• Machine vision systems

• Solution Outlook

• SCADA

• MES

• DCM

• PLC

• PLM



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of the industrial internet of things (IIoT) as one of the prime reasons driving the smart factory market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in the adoption of data analytics and improvements in machine vision systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the smart factory market covers the following areas:

• Smart factory market sizing

• Smart factory market forecast

• Smart factory market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart factory market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Azbil Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Emerson Electric Co., FANUC Corp., FUJI Corp., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Microsoft Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Oracle Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Yokogawa Electric Corp., and Endress Hauser Group Services AG. Also, the smart factory market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

