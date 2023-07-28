Global Markets for 3D Bioprinted Human Tissue, 2023-2028: Propelled by Innovations and Drug Testing Applications

Dublin, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Bioprinted Human Tissue Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

3D Bioprinted Human Tissue Market Set to Skyrocket at 20.7% CAGR, Propelled by Innovations and Drug Testing Applications

The 3D bioprinted human tissue market is expected to witness exceptional growth at a CAGR of 20.7% during the forecast period. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of 3D bioprinting technology for medical relief efforts, with 3D printer companies pivoting their designs to mass-produce medical products and personal protective equipment. Additionally, innovative uses of 3D bioprinted human organs for drug testing against COVID-19 have further driven market growth.

Rising Demand for Customized 3D Bioprinted Tissue Engineering and Organ Replacement

Advancements in 3D bioprinting technology have led to enhanced applications in tissue engineering and organ replacement, contributing to the market's growth. Researchers have developed bio-inks that allow for 3D bioprinting of human-sized airways using patient cells, promoting biocompatibility and supporting blood vessel growth. The ability to engineer complex and functional tissues has expanded the application of 3D bioprinting to create disease models, microphysiological systems, and biobots. These developments are expected to drive the demand for 3D bioprinted human tissues.

Drug Testing and Development to Hold Significant Market Share

3D bioprinted human tissues play a crucial role in drug testing, reducing the need for animal trials and providing more accurate results for human clinical trials. Drug developers can identify potential complications associated with new drugs quickly and efficiently by testing them with human-like 3D printed tissues. As regulatory agencies, such as the US FDA, consider integrating alternatives for drug safety and efficacy assessment, the demand for 3D bioprinted human tissues in drug testing is set to increase significantly.

North America Dominates the Market

North America is the leading region in the 3D bioprinted human tissue market, driven by high technology adoption and strategic initiatives by solution providers. Collaborations between research institutions and companies in the region are fueling the market's growth, with new product launches and innovations contributing further to North America's dominant position in the market.

Competitor Analysis

The 3D bioprinted human tissue market features well-established companies operating globally and regionally. Major players include 3D Systems, Inc., Materialise NV, Oceanz 3D printing, Organovo, Prellis Biologics, SOLS Systems, and Stratasys Ltd. These companies are actively competing to capture market shares and drive innovation in the field of 3D bioprinting.

Looking Ahead: A Bright Future for 3D Bioprinted Human Tissue Market

The 3D bioprinted human tissue market is set to experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by technological advancements, rising demand for customized tissue engineering, and innovative applications in drug testing and development. The North American region will continue to dominate the market, fueled by its high technology adoption and strategic collaborations. However, the market may face challenges in terms of a shortage of skilled professionals and the absence of specific regulatory guidelines.

