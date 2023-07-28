The Global Private LTE Market is forecasted to grow by USD 3,526.19 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.35% during the forecast period

New York, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Private LTE Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481091/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the private LTE market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for secure and reliable wireless communication, increasing adoption of IoT devices and applications, and the need for dedicated and mission-critical communications.



The private LTE market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Healthcare

• Retail and e-commerce

• IT and telecom

• Others



By Component

• Infrastructure

• Services



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the emergence of 5G-enabled private LTE networks as one of the prime reasons driving the private LTE market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing adoption of cloud-based private LTE solutions and rise of network slicing in private LTE networks will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the private LTE market covers the following areas:

• Private LTE market sizing

• Private LTE market forecast

• Private LTE market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading private LTE market vendors that include Airspan Networks Holdings Inc., ASOCS Ltd., Boingo Wireless Inc., Casa Systems Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Druid Software, Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Microsoft Corp., Motorola Solutions Inc., NEC Corp., Nokia Corp., Parallel Wireless Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and ZTE Corp.. Also, the private LTE market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

