Global Oligonucleotide Therapy Markets 2023-2027: Driving Precision Medicine for Targeted Treatment

The global oligonucleotide therapy market is witnessing impressive growth, expected to rise from $1.1 billion in 2022 to $1.23 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $2.1 billion in 2027, demonstrating a CAGR of 14.2%. This remarkable expansion can be attributed to the rise in cancer cases worldwide, driving demand for precision medicine through oligonucleotide therapy.

The global surge in cancer cases is a significant driving force for the oligonucleotide therapy market. In January 2022, the American Cancer Society predicted approximately 1.9 million new cancer diagnoses and 609,360 cancer-related deaths in the US alone. Lung, prostate, bowel, and female breast cancer account for 43% of all new cancer cases globally, creating a high demand for oligonucleotide therapy in various medical fields, including infectious diseases, oncology, neurodegenerative disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and kidney diseases.

While the market shows promise, the low number of drug approvals by the FDA has been a hindrance to its growth. As of January 2020, only 11 drugs were approved for treatment, largely due to the stringent manufacturing and drug efficacy standards set by regulatory bodies. However, developers and providers are investing in research and development to remodel the design of oligonucleotide therapy, aiming to reduce side effects on patients. The advent of new and innovative oligonucleotides enables precision medicine approaches with minimal side effects, offering targeted therapies that address patient-specific sequences responsible for rare diseases.

Collaborations and partnerships are playing a vital role in advancing oligonucleotide therapy. For instance, Evotec SE partnered with Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG to address unmet medical needs in immunology and immuno-oncology. Evotec's multimodality platform combined with Secarna's tested antisense oligonucleotide technology has the potential to develop disease-modifying medications in areas with high unmet medical needs.

Leading players in the oligonucleotide therapy market include Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Biogen Inc., Dynavax Technologies Corp., Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Miragen Therapeutics Inc., PCI Biotech Holdings ASA, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch & Lomb.

With North America being the largest region in the oligonucleotide therapy market, the report provides comprehensive global market statistics, regional shares, detailed market segments, trends, and opportunities to thrive in the oligonucleotide industry. The research report equips businesses with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios in this rapidly evolving field, allowing for informed decision-making and strategic planning.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023-2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.23 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $2.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.2% Regions Covered Global

