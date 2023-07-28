The Global Windows and Doors Market is forecasted to grow by USD 124.08 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.55% during the forecast period

New York, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Windows and Doors Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481090/?utm_source=GNW

The windows and doors market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Residential

• Commercial



By Material

• Wood

• Steel

• Plastic

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increase in demand for automatic doors for cleanrooms as one of the prime reasons driving the windows and doors market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing adoption of biometrics and radio-frequency identification (RFID) and rapid urbanization and industrialization will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading windows and doors market vendors that include ANDERSEN Corp., B.G. S.r.l, Century Plyboards Ltd., Deceuninck Group, JELD WEN HOLDING Inc., LIXIL Corp., Marvin Lumber and Cedar Co., Masco Corp., Masonite Corp., MI Windows and Doors LLC, Neuffer Windows Doors GmbH, Pella Corp., Performance Doorset Solutions Ltd., PGT Custom Windows and Doors, Ply Gem Residential Solutions, Pratan Fenestration LLP, Rosati Windows, Vinylguard Window and Door Systems Ltd., Weru GmbH, and YKK Group Co.. Also, the windows and doors market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

