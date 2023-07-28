Global Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market Analysis and Outlook 2023-2027: FDA Emphasizes Rise of Combination Therapies for Hypertension Treatment

Dublin, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global anti-hypertensive drugs market is projected to experience moderate growth from $37.65 billion in 2022 to $38.7 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8%. The market is expected to reach $41.19 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 1.6%.

North America was the largest region in the anti-hypertensive drugs market in 2022, while the Middle East is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

The growth of the anti-hypertensive drug market is driven by factors such as a sedentary lifestyle, increased consumption of junk food, lack of a balanced diet, and inadequate sleep due to irregular work shifts, leading to an increase in hypertension cases. Hypertension is a major contributor to deaths related to heart disease and stroke, creating a sustainable demand for anti-hypertensive drugs.

One of the major restraints in the market is the low awareness of anti-hypertensive drugs among the population, particularly in developing nations. Many individuals neglect health checkups and are unaware of their hypertension condition until severe symptoms appear. Additionally, patients diagnosed with hypertension may not adhere to their medication schedule, leading to low drug adherence and posing a significant challenge to the market.

The use of combination therapies is on the rise compared to monotherapy treatment. Combination therapy, involving the use of two drugs with different mechanisms of action, provides greater protection to target organs compared to increasing the dose of a single drug. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued guidance on developing fixed-combination drugs to treat hypertension, focusing on two-drug combinations of previously approved products, which is expected to enhance the efficacy and safety of combination therapies.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2023-2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $38.7 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $41.19 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 1.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market Characteristics



3. Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market Trends And Strategies



4. Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market



5. Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market, Segmentation By Therapeutics, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Diuretics

Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs)

Angiotensin Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors

Beta Blockers

Alpha Blockers

Calcium Channel Blockers

Renin Inhibitors

Vasodilators

6.2. Global Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market, Segmentation By Disease source, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Primary Hypertension

Secondary Hypertension

6.3. Global Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market, Segmentation By End users, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare

7. Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Merck & Co. Inc.

Astra Zeneca PLC

Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

Johnson & Johnson Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

Sanofi SA

United Therapeutics

Ranbaxy Laboratories

Bayer AG

Lupin Limited

Boehringer Engelheim GmbH

Sun Pharmaceuticals LLC

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Roche

Abbott

Gilead

Actelion

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

