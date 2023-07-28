The Global Surgical Robots Market is forecasted to grow by USD 7892.61 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.67% during the forecast period

New York, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surgical Robots Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481087/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the surgical robots market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by high adoption due to convenience, mergers and acquisitions among players, and high investment on R and D.



The surgical robots market is segmented as below:

By Application

• General and laparoscopy surgery

• Gynecological surgery

• Orthopedic surgery

• Neurosurgery

• Urology and others



By End-user

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory service centers



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the high demand from developing countries as one of the prime reasons driving the surgical robots market growth during the next few years. Also, growing popularity of medical tourism and expanding healthcare industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading surgical robots market vendors that include Accuray Inc., Asensus Surgical US Inc., CMR Surgical Ltd., Intuitive Surgical Inc., Medtronic Plc, Microbot Medical Inc., Momentis Innovative Surgery Ltd., Neocis Inc., Novus International Inc., OMNI Orthopaedics Inc., Renishaw Plc, Siemens AG, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Titan Medical Inc., United Orthopedic Corp., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., and Virtual Incision. Also, the surgical robots market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

