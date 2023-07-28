Flipped Classroom Industry Outlook 2023-2030: Revolutionizing Education Offering Lucrative Opportunities

Dublin, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flipped Classroom - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Flipped Classroom market is experiencing significant growth in the post-COVID-19 era, with an estimated worth of US$2.5 billion in 2022, projected to reach an impressive US$8.7 billion by 2030, boasting a CAGR of 16.6% during 2022-2030. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of software solutions, expected to record a 16.6% CAGR and reach US$3.8 billion by the end of the forecast period. Additionally, the Services segment anticipates substantial growth, with a revised 18% CAGR over the next 8 years, considering the ongoing post-pandemic recovery.

Regional Outlook

The U.S. Flipped Classroom market is estimated at US$765.3 million in 2022.

China, the world's second-largest economy, is predicted to achieve a market size of US$1.5 billion by 2030, experiencing a CAGR of 15.8% during 2022-2030.

Noteworthy growth is also expected in Japan and Canada, with CAGRs of 14.6% and 14.3% respectively, over the 2022-2030 period.

Germany, within Europe, is forecasted to grow at approximately 12.2% CAGR.

Key Competitors

The report features 38 key competitors in the Flipped Classroom market, including prominent players such as Cisco Systems, Inc., Crestron Electronics, Inc., Dell Technologies, Echo360, Openeye Scientific Software, Panopto, Qumu Corporation, Sonic Foundry, Inc., TechSmith Corporation, Telestream LLC, and VBrick Systems, Inc.

What's New for 2023?

The latest update covers significant global events, including the Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation, easing of China's zero-COVID policy, supply chain disruptions, trade tensions, and the risk of recession. The report also provides insights into market competitiveness, geographic presence, and interactive updates for better decision-making.

Looking Ahead to 2023

The global economy faces multiple challenges and crises in 2023, with uncertainties surrounding the Russia-Ukraine war, inflation, and global instability. Higher retail inflation may impact consumer confidence and spending, leading to slower growth and new job creation. Companies are likely to slow down investments due to inflation concerns and weaker demand, potentially resulting in developed markets facing a recession. The fear of new COVID outbreaks and China's uncertain post-pandemic path may cause supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions. Despite these challenges, businesses with resilience and adaptability can find opportunities in this tough market environment.

