Fresh Cherries Global Industry Forecast to 2028: Health-Conscious Consumers Propel Demand

Fresh Cherries Market Set to Grow at a 5.2% CAGR, Fueled by Health-Conscious Consumers and Increased Demand for Imported Sweet Varieties

The global fresh cherries market is anticipated to experience robust growth, registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.2% over the forecast period.

Major global producers of fresh cherries include Turkey, the United States, Chile, Uzbekistan, and Iran.

There is a significant shift in demand for imported cherries that are larger and sweeter, leading to increased cultivation of premium-quality sweet cherries and innovative varieties. The market's growth is attributed to health-consciousness among consumers and a rise in the consumption of fresh beverages like smoothies.

Key Highlights:

Nutritional Benefits: Fresh cherries are a valuable source of various nutrients, including vitamins C and E, calcium, potassium, iron, magnesium, and fiber, along with beneficial phytonutrients that promote good health. Their consumption has been linked to preventing gout, reducing muscle soreness, supporting heart health, and protecting brain cells from oxidative damage. Major Producers: Turkey, the United States, Chile, Uzbekistan, and Iran are the primary producers of fresh cherries globally, contributing substantial metric tons during the year 2021. Demand for Imported Sweet Cherries: There has been a notable increase in demand for imported sweet cherries, such as "cheery grand" and "cheery treat," which are preferred over soft and sour varieties due to their better quality and resilience to weather fluctuations and storage conditions.

Market Trends:

Rising Demand for Imported Sweet Cherries: The fresh cherries market is witnessing a surge in demand for regional imported varieties, particularly from Turkey and the United States. Investments and increasing cultivation areas driven by export demand have contributed to Turkey's production growth. Chile, too, has experienced a rise in cherry-planted areas, with producers focusing on maintaining fruit size and quality despite weather challenges. Asia-Pacific's Rapid Growth: The Asia-Pacific region, led by Hong Kong and Australia, is experiencing the fastest market growth. China's substantial imports of cherries from Chile during its Spring Festival have been facilitated by a free trade agreement between the two countries. High tariffs on cherries from the United States have led China to explore imports from other countries, including Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan, which offer high-quality cherries with fewer pesticides.

