The Global Catheters Market is forecasted to grow by USD 16348.19 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.86% during the forecast period

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements in catheters, and rapid shift in adoption of coated catheters.



The catheters market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Hospital stores

• Retail stores

• Others



By Product Type

• Cardiovascular catheters

• Specialty catheters

• Intravenous catheters

• Urinary catheters

• Neurovascular catheters



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the minimally invasive procedures as one of the prime reasons driving the catheters market growth during the next few years. Also, increased mergers and acquisitions among vendors and growing preference toward homecare services will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the catheters market covers the following areas:

• Catheters market sizing

• Catheters market forecast

• Catheters market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading catheters market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, ANGIPLAST Pvt. Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corp., B.Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corp., BVM Medical Ltd., CardioFocus Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corp., Getinge AB, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, McKesson Corp., Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Sterimed Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd., Suretech Medical Inc., Teleflex Inc., and Terumo Group. Also, the catheters market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

