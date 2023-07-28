Global Dates Market 2023-2028: The Ancient Fruit Gaining Modern Popularity for its Health Benefits and Cultural Significance

Dublin, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Date Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Date Market to Grow at a Steady 5.1% CAGR, Driven by Rising Awareness of Health Benefits

Dates, the ancient fruit cultivated in the Arabian and Middle Eastern regions, are gaining popularity as a healthy snack worldwide. Their consumption is increasing due to their anti-inflammatory properties, essential nutrients, and high crude fiber content. The rising awareness of their health benefits and demand from processing industries are key drivers of market growth. Fresh dates offer a variety of vitamins and minerals, including calcium, iron, potassium, magnesium, and zinc, making them a valuable addition to the diet and a potential preventive measure against abdominal cancer.

Government initiatives, such as Saudi Arabia's digital platform for global date trade, are also boosting international demand for dates. However, factors like strict regulations, risks of pests and diseases, and political uncertainties in the Middle Eastern region may impede market growth during the forecast period.

Date Market Trends: Rising Awareness of Health Benefits Drives Consumption

The increasing awareness of the excellent nutrition profile of dates, enriched with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and fiber, is driving their consumption globally. Healthy snacking trends are propelling demand in various regions, including India, Trinidad and Tobago, and Indonesia. European countries like France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands are also witnessing a surge in date consumption as consumers seek healthier snack alternatives with lower sugar content.

Middle East and Africa Dominate the Market

The Middle East and Africa are the major markets for dates, with countries like Tunisia, Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iraq, and Egypt leading in consumption and production. Saudi Arabia, in particular, stands as the global leader in date production, with significant potential for increased production area under date palms. The cultural significance of dates, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, contributes to their high demand during this period, leading to increased imports. Festivals like the Al Qassim date festival in Saudi Arabia further boost date consumption and attract tourists, fueling market growth.

Looking Ahead: A Promising Future for the Date Market

The global date market is expected to grow steadily at a CAGR of 5.1% as the trend of healthy snacking and growing awareness of date health benefits drive consumption. The Middle East and Africa will continue to dominate the market, with Saudi Arabia leading in date production and consumption. Government initiatives and cultural traditions will play a significant role in shaping the market's growth trajectory.

Key Topics Covered

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.4.1 Value Chain Overview

4.4.2 Price Markups in the Value Chain

4.4.3 Stakeholders in the Value Chain



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Geography (Production Analysis by Volume, Consumption Analysis by Volume and Value, Import Market Analysis by Volume and Value, Export Market Analysis by Volume and Value, and Price Trend Analysis)

5.1.1 North America

5.1.1.1 United States

5.1.1.2 Canada

5.1.2 Europe

5.1.2.1 Germany

5.1.2.2 United Kingdom

5.1.2.3 France

5.1.2.4 Netherlands

5.1.2.5 Italy

5.1.3 Asia-Pacific

5.1.3.1 India

5.1.3.2 Indonesia

5.1.3.3 Malaysia

5.1.3.4 Pakistan

5.1.4 South America

5.1.4.1 Brazil

5.1.4.2 Argentina

5.1.5 Middle East and Africa

5.1.5.1 Unites Arab Emirates

5.1.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.1.5.3 Oman

5.1.5.4 Egypt

5.1.5.5 Morocco



6 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



