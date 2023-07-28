Geocells Industry Landscape 2023-2030: Key Global & Regional Insights with Segment Breakdowns and Company Profiles

Dublin, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Geocells - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global geocells market is witnessing substantial growth, with an estimated CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2030. After experiencing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the market size is expected to reach $975.7 million by 2030, up from $628.2 million in 2022. High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) is a prominent segment, projected to record a 5.7% CAGR and reach $658.4 million by 2030. Additionally, the Polyester segment is expected to grow at a revised 6.1% CAGR during the next 8 years, taking into account the post-pandemic recovery.

Market Dynamics

The growth of the geocells market can be attributed to several factors:

Infrastructure Development: The increasing focus on infrastructure development, including channel and slope protection, and earth reinforcement, is fueling the demand for geocells. These materials provide cost-effective solutions for soil stabilization and erosion control. Earth Reinforcement: Geocells are widely used for earth reinforcement in construction projects, especially in regions prone to soil erosion and landslides. They offer enhanced load-bearing capacity and stability to the soil structure. Retention of Walls: Geocells play a crucial role in retaining walls, preventing soil erosion and supporting the construction of various retaining structures.

Key Geographical Insights:

The U.S. geocells market is estimated at $168.1 million in 2022.

China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to grow at an 8.4% CAGR, reaching a market size of $219.2 million by 2030.

Noteworthy geographic markets such as Japan and Canada are expected to grow at 3% and 5.1%, respectively, over the period 2022-2030.

Germany is forecasted to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.

Select Competitors in the Geocells Market

The geocells market features several prominent players, including ABG Ltd., Anhui Huifeng New Synthetic Materials Co. Ltd., Armtec LP, and more. A total of 44 companies are featured in the report.

What's New for 2023?

The report highlights special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation, easing of zero-COVID policy in China, supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, and the risk of recession. It also offers insights into global competitiveness, competitor market shares, market presence across multiple geographies, online interactive peer-to-peer updates, access to digital archives, and complimentary updates for one year.

The Road Ahead to 2023: Navigating Complex Challenges

The global economy faces critical challenges in 2023, with uncertainties surrounding the Russia-Ukraine war and its implications on global instability. Persistent food and fuel inflation, along with rising retail inflation, will impact consumer confidence and spending. Governments' measures to combat inflation through interest rate hikes might lead to slower economic growth and reduced capital expenditure by companies. The potential for a recession in developed markets looms, while new COVID outbreaks and supply chain disruptions could pose further challenges. Amid these complexities, businesses with resilience and adaptability will find opportunities to thrive.













