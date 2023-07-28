Bitget Enhances EVM Address Functionality With Batch Withdrawal Capabilities

VICTORIA, SEYCHELLE, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , top crypto derivatives and copy trading platform , has launched a new batch withdrawal facility for EVM-compatible addresses. The upgrade aims to significantly simplify the use of existing features and elevate the trading experience for Bitget users. As the pioneer in supporting EVM-compatible addresses , Bitget continues to lead the way in providing cutting-edge solutions that empower crypto traders.

The introduction of the EVM-compatible address has revolutionized the trading and storage of assets across multiple blockchains, including ETH , BSC, MATIC, Arbitrum One, and Optimism, all within a single address on Bitget's platform.

Since its launch, Bitget's EVM address has gained immense popularity, providing users with a seamless trading and storage experience across multiple blockchains. Building upon this success, the exchange is now taking it a step further with two major enhancements: batch uploading of addresses and batch withdrawals that will replace the manual addition of EVM addresses — often a complex and error-prone process. With the upgraded version, users can effortlessly add multiple addresses through file upload, simplifying the process and reducing the risk of errors.

Introducing the new batch withdrawal feature, Bitget now enables users to effortlessly withdraw multiple assets to various wallets simultaneously through simplified operations. With this enhancement, Bitget supports batch withdrawal of the same coin from the same network, providing a seamless solution for individuals and institutions. No longer do users need to withdraw manually to multiple wallets one by one. Instead, a single withdrawal operation allows them to send assets to several wallets. Presently, Bitget's batch withdrawal supports up to 50 addresses simultaneously, encompassing on-chain withdrawal and internal transfers based on user ID. Experience the convenience of streamlined withdrawals with Bitget's latest batch withdrawal feature.

“We are thrilled to be rolling out new features like our batch withdrawal tool to provide the best possible trading experience on Bitget,” said Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget. “This latest upgrade exemplifies Bitget’s user-focused philosophy and our commitment to constant improvement with our rebranding initiative ‘Trade Smarter’. Our team firmly believes that the key to success is providing intuitive, secure and efficient solutions for traders. We will continue enhancing our products to empower crypto traders with the smartest tools on the market.”



