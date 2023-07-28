The Global Drug Screening Market is forecasted to grow by USD 6659.87 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.97% during the forecast period

New York, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Drug Screening Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481083/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the drug screening market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by advancements in drug screening technologies, increased strategic developments, and stringent workplace safety regulations.



The drug screening market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Drug screening products

• Drug screening services



By Application

• Urine samples

• Breath samples

• Hair and blood samples

• Oral fluid samples



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in drug screening as one of the prime reasons driving the drug screening market growth during the next few years. Also, shift toward oral fluid and hair follicle testing methods and expansion of drug screening in non-traditional settings will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading drug screening market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Alfa Scientific Designs Inc, bioMerieux SA, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Healgen Scientific, LLC, Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Lifeloc Technologies Inc., LINEAR CHEMICALS S.L.U, Lochness Medical Supplies Inc., Omega Laboratories, Inc., OraSure Technologies Inc., Premier Biotech Inc., Psychemedics Corp., Quest Diagnostics Inc., Shimadzu Corp., Siemens AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.. Also, the drug screening market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

