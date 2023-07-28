Human Rights Organizations Industry Outlook 2023-2027: Rising Hate Crimes Driving the Global Market

Dublin, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Rights Organizations Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Human Rights Organizations Market to Reach $18.02 Billion in 2023, Driven by Rising Hate Crimes

The global human rights organizations market is set to grow steadily from $17.49 billion in 2022 to $18.02 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3%. Further projections indicate that the market will reach $19.89 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 2.5%. The Asia Pacific region led the market in 2022, followed closely by North America.

The surge in hate crimes is expected to be a major driver behind the growth of the human rights organizations market. Hate crimes, defined as criminal violence motivated by bias against a person's race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender, or gender identity, have been on the rise. In the US alone, law enforcement agencies reported over 8,000 victims of hate crimes, according to the Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) program. In 2021, US hate crimes in major cities spiked by 39%, as per data compiled by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University. Consequently, both governmental and non-governmental organizations are working diligently to curb these abuses, further propelling the growth of the human rights organizations market.

However, the market faces hindrances due to increasing attacks against human rights defenders. Human rights organizations striving to protect human rights have witnessed a rise in attacks, causing fear and timidity among their workers. For instance, in 2020, the Business and Human Rights Resource Center tracked around 604 attack cases related to business activities. Such attacks challenge human rights protection activities and impede market growth.

The digital realm has become a crucial battleground for human rights defenders as they aim to protect individuals' digital human rights. A survey conducted by NordVPN in Australia in 2022 revealed that 3% of people worry about being constantly tracked online, while 27% believe they are tracked almost constantly. As data collection becomes increasingly invasive, human rights organizations are actively raising awareness and advocating for appropriate legislation to safeguard individuals' digital privacy.

In a significant development, in September 2020, Alwaleed Philanthropy and the Saudi Human Rights Commission signed a memorandum of cooperation to enhance the protection of human rights, particularly focusing on women and young people in Saudi Arabia. The Saudi Human Rights Commission, a government organization, is dedicated to safeguarding and promoting human rights in line with international standards.

The global human rights organizations market is characterized by key players such as Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, Civil Rights Defenders, Human Rights Without Frontiers International, Physicians for Human Rights, Anti-Slavery International, Global Rights, UN Watch, European Centre for Minority Issues, and International Federation for Human Rights.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2023-2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $18.02 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $19.89 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Human Rights Organizations Market Characteristics



3. Human Rights Organizations Market Trends And Strategies



4. Human Rights Organizations Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Human Rights Organizations Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Human Rights Organizations Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Human Rights Organizations Market



5. Human Rights Organizations Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Human Rights Organizations Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Human Rights Organizations Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Human Rights Organizations Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Human Rights Organizations Market, Segmentation By Type of Organizations, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Nongovernmental Organizations

Intergovernmental Organizations

Governmental Organizations

International Organizations

6.2. Global Human Rights Organizations Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

All Humans

Children

Women

Disabled

LGBTQ

Other Applications

6.3. Global Human Rights Organizations Market, Segmentation By Mode of donation, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Online

Offline

6.4. Global Human Rights Organizations Market, Segmentation By Organization Location, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Domestic

International

7. Human Rights Organizations Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Human Rights Organizations Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Human Rights Organizations Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Amnesty International

Human Rights Watch

Civil Rights Defenders

Human Rights Without Frontiers International

Physicians for Human Rights

Anti-Slavery International

Global Rights

UN Watch

European Centre for Minority Issues

International Federation for Human Rights

