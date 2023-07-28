The Global Frozen Potato Fries Market is forecasted to grow by USD 7.37 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.84% during the forecast period

New York, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Frozen Potato Fries Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481082/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the frozen potato fries market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased online presence of frozen potato fries, rising product launches in the market, and increased preference for vegan food.



The frozen potato fries market is segmented as below:

By Product

• White potato fries

• Sweet potato fries



By Application

• Food service

• Household



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising demand for ready-to-cook (RTC) food options as one of the prime reasons driving the frozen potato fries market growth during the next few years. Also, growing popularity of private-label frozen potato fries and mergers and acquisitions among market players will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the frozen potato fries market covers the following areas:

• Frozen potato fries market sizing

• Frozen potato fries market forecast

• Frozen potato fries market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading frozen potato fries market vendors that include Agristo NV, BELFAS BVBA, ChillFill, Conagra Brands Inc., Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA, FUNWAVE FOODS LLP, GlobalFries, Golden Fries, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Himalaya Food International Ltd., J.R. Simplot Co., Kolvean Agro Food Pvt. Ltd., Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., McCain Foods Ltd., Mondial Foods B.V., RedLuck International Pvt. Ltd., Sushil Frozen Agro Processing Pvt. Ltd., TAZO Foods Pk, The Kraft Heinz Co., and Wernsing Feinkost GmbH. Also, the frozen potato fries market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481082/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________