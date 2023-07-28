The Global Genetically Modified Food Market is forecasted to grow by USD 40.6 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.58% during the forecast period

New York, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Genetically Modified Food Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481081/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the genetically modified food market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by high demand for crop production, rising demand for nutritional and functional foods, and increased production of genetically altered crops.



The genetically modified food market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Vegetables

• Crops

• Fruits

• Animal products



By Product Type

• Herbicide tolerance (HT)

• Insect resistance (IR)

• Stacked traits (ST)



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the premium pricing of non-genetically modified food products as one of the prime reasons driving the genetically modified food market growth during the next few years. Also, increased expenditure in biotechnology R and D and less use of pesticides in genetically modified food will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the genetically modified food market covers the following areas:

• Genetically modified food market sizing

• Genetically modified food market forecast

• Genetically modified food market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading genetically modified food market vendors that include BASF SE, Bayer AG, Cibus, Corteva Inc., FMC Corp., Groupe Limagrain Holding, JK Agri Genetics Ltd., KWS SAAT SE and Co. KGaA, Rasi Seeds P Ltd., Sakata Seed Corp., Stine Seed Co., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Terranova Seeds Australia, and UPL Ltd.. Also, the genetically modified food market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481081/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________