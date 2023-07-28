Global RTD Alcoholic Beverages Market 2023-2027 - Consumers Showing a Preference for Unique & High-Quality Products, Driving Demand for Craft Options

Dublin, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global RTD Alcoholic Beverages Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

RTD Alcoholic Beverages Market to Experience Significant Growth at 5.81% CAGR

The RTD alcoholic beverages market is set to witness substantial growth during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027, with a projected increase of USD 8,028.52 million. The market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.81% during this period. This comprehensive report on the RTD alcoholic beverages market provides a holistic analysis, including market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis, covering approximately 25 vendors.

Key Drivers of Market Growth:

Increasing Demand for RTD Pre-mixes: The rising demand for ready-to-drink (RTD) pre-mixed alcoholic beverages is one of the major drivers of market growth. Consumers are increasingly drawn to the convenience and portability of RTD beverages, leading to a surge in demand. Rise in Mergers and Acquisitions: The market is witnessing an increase in mergers and acquisitions, as companies look to expand their product portfolios and reach new markets. Such strategic alliances are expected to drive the growth of the RTD alcoholic beverages market. Increase in Marketing and Promotional Activities: Companies are ramping up their marketing and promotional efforts to create brand awareness and attract more consumers. These activities are contributing to the market's expansion.

Market Segmentation

The RTD alcoholic beverages market is segmented based on packaging, distribution channel, and geography.

Packaging:

Bottles

Cans

Others

Distribution Channel:

Off-trade (Retail)

On-trade (Bars, Restaurants, etc.)

Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

South America

Middle East and Africa

Emerging Trends Driving Market Growth:

Growing Popularity of Craft and Artisanal Beverages: The market is being driven by the increasing popularity of craft and artisanal RTD alcoholic beverages. Consumers are showing a preference for unique and high-quality products, driving demand for craft options. Increasing Online Sales: The rise of e-commerce and online shopping platforms is contributing to the growth of the RTD alcoholic beverages market, as consumers find it convenient to purchase their favorite drinks online. Adoption of New Packaging Formats: The market is witnessing the adoption of new and innovative packaging formats, which is attracting consumers and driving demand.

Vendor Analysis

The report provides a robust analysis of several leading vendors in the RTD alcoholic beverages market, including Accolade Wines Australia Ltd., Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Bacardi Ltd., Brown Forman Corp., Campari Group, Carlsberg Breweries AS, Constellation Brands Inc., Diageo Plc, and many others. The analysis helps clients understand the competitive landscape and improve their market position.

Upcoming Trends and Challenges

The report also includes insights into upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This information will assist companies in strategizing and leveraging future growth opportunities.

Objective Methodology

The study was conducted using a combination of primary and secondary information, including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape, along with an analysis of the key vendors in the RTD alcoholic beverages market.

