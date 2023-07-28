The Global Shortening Market is forecasted to grow by USD 1249.49 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.93% during the forecast period

New York, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Shortening Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481080/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by high consumption of bakery products, robust growth of food service industry, and expanding organized retail landscape.



The shortening market is segmented as below:

By Source

• Vegetables

• Animal



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



By Distribution Channel

• Indirect channel

• direct channel



This study identifies the plant-based and vegan shortenings as one of the prime reasons driving the shortening market growth during the next few years. Also, increased online penetration of shortening and mergers and acquisitions among vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the shortening market covers the following areas:

• Shortening market sizing

• Shortening market forecast

• Shortening market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading shortening market vendors that include AAK AB, Archer Daniels Midland Co., B and G Foods Inc., Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., CAROTINO SDN BHD, Fuji Oil Co. Ltd., Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd., IFFCO Group, Manildra Flour Mills Pty. Ltd., Olivia Impex Pvt. Ltd., Palsgaard AS, Premium Oils and Fats Sdn Bhd, Riken Vitamin Co. Ltd., S.S.D. Oil Mills Co. Ltd., Stratas Foods, Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Ventura Foods LLC, Wilmar International Ltd., and Associated British Foods Plc. Also, the shortening market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

