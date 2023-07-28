Global Raw Sugar Market Analysis & Trends, 2023-2027: Rapid Growth of e-Commerce Platforms Has Become a Prime Driver

Dublin, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Raw Sugar Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global raw sugar market is poised for significant growth, with a projected increase of USD 206.36 million during the period from 2022 to 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.26%. The comprehensive report on the market provides a holistic analysis, including market size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis, covering around 25 vendors.

Key Highlights:

Growing Demand in Food and Beverage Applications: The market growth is driven by the increasing demand for raw sugar in food and beverage applications. Raw sugar finds extensive use in various food products, driving its consumption in the food industry. Health Consciousness and Private-Label Brands: The rise in health consciousness among consumers has led to an increased preference for natural sweeteners like raw sugar. Additionally, the emergence of private-label brands in the market has contributed to its expansion.

Market Segmentation:

Product : The raw sugar market is segmented based on the product into liquid sugar and crystallized sugar.

: The raw sugar market is segmented based on the product into liquid sugar and crystallized sugar. Type : The market is further categorized into conventional and organic raw sugar.

: The market is further categorized into conventional and organic raw sugar. Geographical Landscape: The market's geographical segmentation includes APAC, South America, Europe, North America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Market Trends:

Emergence of E-commerce Platforms: The rapid growth of e-commerce platforms has become a prime driver for the raw sugar market. Online retail channels offer consumers convenient access to a wide range of raw sugar products, boosting market demand. Adoption in Beauty Products: Raw sugar is finding increased application in beauty products due to its natural and gentle exfoliating properties, which cater to the growing consumer interest in natural skincare solutions. Government Support for Agriculture Sector: Government initiatives and support to promote the agriculture sector have bolstered the raw sugar market, encouraging increased production and consumption.

Vendor Analysis

The report provides a robust vendor analysis, highlighting several leading companies in the raw sugar market, including:

Alvean Sugar S.L.

Azumex Corp.

Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc.

Cargill Inc.

Conscious Food Pvt. Ltd.

Cumberland Packing Corp.

EE Wholesale UK Ltd.

Florida Crystals Corp.

Incauca S.A.S.

Louis Dreyfus Co. BV

Natura Sugars CC

Nordzucker AG

NOW Health Group Inc.

SUGART

Sunbest Natural

Thai Roong Ruang Group

United Natural Foods Inc.

United Sugars Corp.

Whole Earth Brands Inc.

Wilmar International Ltd.

The study combines primary and secondary information, incorporating insights from key industry participants, to provide a comprehensive market and vendor landscape. The report equips companies with valuable information on upcoming trends and challenges, empowering them to strategize and capitalize on growth opportunities in the raw sugar market.

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

