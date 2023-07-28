The Global Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market is forecasted to grow by USD 1862.56 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 38.68% during the forecast period

New York, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481079/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the electric vehicle battery recycling market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing adoption of electric vehicles, the rise in demand for zero-emission vehicles, and the active role of the government in the electric vehicle industry.



The electric vehicle battery recycling market is segmented as below:

By Source

• Production scrap

• End of life



By Vehicle type

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the widening lithium supply-demand gap as one of the prime reasons driving the electric vehicle battery recycling market growth during the next few years. Also, rising demand for recycled products and materials and increased use of lithium-ion batteries in defense automobiles and device will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the electric vehicle battery recycling market covers the following areas:

• Electric vehicle battery recycling market sizing

• Electric vehicle battery recycling market forecast

• Electric vehicle battery recycling market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric vehicle battery recycling market vendors that include Accurec Recycling GmbH, Amaron Batteries, Andritz AG, Aqua Metals Inc., Battery Solutions LLC, Call2Recycle Inc., Camel Group Co. Ltd., Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., Duesenfeld GmbH, Eco-Bat Technologies Ltd., EnerSys, Exxon Mobil Corp., Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd., GEM Co. Ltd., Li Cycle Holdings Corp., Nikkei Inc., RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc, Saubermacher Dienstleistungs AG, Umicore NV, and Snam S.p.A. Also, the electric vehicle battery recycling market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

